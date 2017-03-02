DNS Made Easy saw significantly lower resolution times than the top 10 providers.

DNS Made Easy was ranked the fastest DNS provider for the sixth consecutive month by third party monitoring service, SolveDNS. The firm also ranked DNS Made Easy as the third largest for market share. DNS Made Easy engineers attribute their ability to remain the fastest provider to their consistent improvements to their global infrastructure.

Early 2017, DNS Made Easy’s parent company Tiggee announced $5 million in network expansions to take place during the first quarter. These expansions are part of DNS Made Easy’s commitment towards investing resources in its network and services first. “We invest over 90 percent of our revenue back into our infrastructure and towards developing our services,” says Job.

The first wave of expansions saw network infrastructure upgrades in Chicago and Ashburn to increase capacity. DNS Made Easy constantly monitors and analyzes its network to detect points that need to upgraded to keep up with growing traffic loads. The DNS Made Easy network spans 16 points of presence at critical peering points around the world. All facilities only use the top bandwidth and data providers to ensure the best performance and reliability.

“Speed is only one part of the overall performance equation. Organizations need to vet their providers for reliability, quality of upstream providers, and support responsiveness just to name a few,” says President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

Clients have too often had to learn this lesson the hard way. Just this past week a major web services provider was downed, crippling dozens of major websites for over three hours. DNS Made Easy combats issues like this by constantly monitoring and analyzing its network for points of weakness of potential performance degradation. Engineers use Real-Time Statistics to monitor query traffic from points all around the world.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.