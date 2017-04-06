DNS Made Easy Ranked Fastest DNS Provider Seventh Month in a Row

March 2017 Speeds - SolveDNS It has become crucial that businesses hold their service providers accountable for maintaining uptime and performance metrics.

DNS Made Easy was ranked the fastest DNS provider for the seventh consecutive month and 21st time in the past five years. This month also marked a historical moment for the company, as their average monthly speed was able to break the two-millisecond barrier with unprecedented 1.97 ms average response times.

Every month SolveDNS, a third party monitoring service, ranks the top DNS providers by average query resolution time from seven points around the world. The firm also ranked DNS Made Easy as the third largest for market share.

“It has become crucial that businesses hold their service providers accountable for maintaining uptime and speed metrics,” says President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

DNS Made Easy engineers attribute their ability to remain the fastest provider to their consistent improvements to their global infrastructure. In the past, Job has reported that the company invests over 90% of revenue back into its network. Over the last year alone, DNS Made Easy has added two new points presence and increased capacity across four regions.

Early 2017, DNS Made Easy’s parent company Tiggee announced $5 million in network expansions to take place during the first quarter. These expansions are part of DNS Made Easy’s commitment towards investing resources in its network and services first.

The first wave of expansions saw network infrastructure upgrades in Chicago and Ashburn for increased capacity. DNS Made Easy constantly monitors and analyzes its network to detect points that need to upgraded to keep up with growing traffic loads. The DNS Made Easy network spans 16 points of presence at critical peering points around the world. All facilities only use the top bandwidth and data providers to ensure the best performance and reliability.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.