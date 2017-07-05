DNS Made Easy Maintains Top Speeds for 10th Consecutive Month

June 2017 Speeds We attribute our industry leading speeds to our commitment to consistently upgrading and expanding our world-class network.

DNS Made Easy, the industry leading managed DNS provider, continues its reign as the fastest DNS provider in the industry according to SolveDNS. This is the tenth month in a row that DNS Made Easy has been at the top of the charts and the sixth time this year. DNS Made Easy also came in at third place for market share, hosting over 900,000 domains.

"We attribute our industry leading speeds to our commitment to consistently upgrading and expanding our world-class network," says President of DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

SolveDNS is a third party network monitoring firm that monitors all of the top DNS providers from seven different monitoring locations around the world. Each month, the firm ranks the providers by how fast they can respond to queries from their monitoring nodes.

Two months prior, a separate study by Network World found similar results during the same month, with DNS Made Easy edging out the rest of the industry as the fastest provider.

DNS Made Easy's newest product offering, Constellix DNS, is emerging in the industry as another major player for the fastest query response times. https://www.dnsperf.com/dns-provider/constellix

