2017 Doctors' Day Greeting Card 2017 Doctors' Day Greeting card gives Docs the title of most valuable asset.

The National Doctors' Day Organization today announced the release of their 2017 greeting card, new thank you balloon and other medical gifts. Each year the organization offers a new greeting card designed specifically for honoring physicians on National Doctors' Day. This year’s card reads, "Of all the tools, machines, and assets we need to treat patients, the most important . . .is you. Happy Doctors’ Day." The newest addition to their celebration is a festive mylar balloon with "Happy Doctors' Day" on both sides. The organization was started back in 2006 when the company launched a website dedicated to providing event support for National Doctors Day which is held on March 30th every year.

Each year they provide many resources for hospitals and physician's offices to plan and celebrate this national holiday. They provide a new, free digital poster each year that can be printed and posted throughout medical facilities to proudly show appreciation to physicians. The newest resource for this year is their 4 color 18" mylar "Happy Doctors' Day" Balloon."

History of National Doctors' Day

The first Doctor's Day observance was March 30, 1933 in Winder, Georgia. Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, decided to set aside a day to honor physicians. This first observance included the mailing of greeting cards and placing flowers on graves of deceased doctors. The red carnation is commonly used as the symbolic flower for National Doctor's Day.

On March 30, 1958, a Resolution Commemorating Doctors' Day was adopted by the United States House of Representatives. In 1990, legislation was introduced in the House and Senate to establish a national Doctor's Day. Following overwhelming approval by the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, on October 30, 1990, President George Bush signed S.J. RES. #366 (which became Public Law 101-473) designating March 30th as "National Doctor's Day."