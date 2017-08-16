Dom & Tom makes the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. Four years in a row is a testament to our team’s shared vision of making progress in the digital era.

Inc. magazine today ranked Dom & Tom No. 2786 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“We’re proud of our badass team members, and our kick-ass clients, who espouse the values of ‘Do Good. Be Good’. Our shared belief has propelled Dom & Tom to new levels of digital product excellence. Four years in a row is a testament to our team’s shared vision of making progress in the digital era. Cutting the edge of the cutting edge has never been more exciting and difficult, but we’re locked in to ship great work product,” said Dom Tancredi, Co-Founder & CEO.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands today) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Dom & Tom’s company profile can be found online at http://www.inc.com/profile/dom-tom.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

A Hard List to Make

Making the list for the 4th year in a row is not only a dream but an extraordinary accomplishment. Making the list gets harder every year and of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in ten have made the list four times.

“Dom and I are excited about another tremendous year in digital! Innovations in the field have led to explosive growth for companies that have an agile culture and progressive mindset. We are excited to Do Good and Be Good for many years to come,” said Tom Tancredi, Co-Founder & CSO.

In addition to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list Dom & Tom was named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2017. The list is a result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just over 200 winning companies to be featured in the June 2017 issue of Inc. magazine and as part of a prominent inc.com feature.

More about Inc. and The Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

About Dom & Tom

Dom & Tom is an end-to-end digital product development agency focused on emerging technologies. From startups to enterprise solutions the apps they produce for their clients support their strategic initiatives first and foremost through open collaboration, forward-thinking user experience, engaging design, and cross-platform development for both web and mobile. Dom & Tom has launched 400+ web projects and 120 native mobile applications with teams located in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://www.domandtom.com.

