dormakaba, one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions, announced New Orleans’ historic Le Pavillon went live with dormakaba’s mobile access electronic door locks integrated with OpenKey app to enhance guest convenience. Le Pavillon is a historic, boutique hotel in the center of the New Orleans owned Ashford Hospitality Trust and managed by Remington Hotels. dormakaba manufactures the Saflok™ and Ilco™ electronic door locks and provides installation and service for its systems. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

Executive Vice President of Remington Hotels Karim Sachedina said, “I am a strong proponent of mobile access. We have dormakaba locks in several Remington Hotels now. I wanted to give Le Pavillon’s guests the freedom to go straight to their room without having to stop at the front desk to get a key. The combination of dormakaba mobile access locks and OpenKey’s app does this very well.” Sachedina noted that guests may use their mobile credential to also access exterior doors.

“dormakaba is a leader in the lock industry and we have a great partnership with them,” said Darin Sharkey, SVP - Corporate Engineering at Remington Hotels. “dormakaba’s locks are well made and last a very long time before needing repairs. dormakaba was heavily involved with OpenKey in the initial phases of the company’s development of this technology.”

Le Pavillon implemented dormakaba’s mobile access electronic door locks in May in conjunction with OpenKey's guest service app. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile access technology. Le Pavillon is a luxury boutique hotel that combines modern convenience with French period elegance. The 226-room property is located near the French Quarter and Garden District. The Conde Nast Gold List Le Pavillon has earned the AAA Four Diamond award every year since 1996.

“dormakaba’s partnership with OpenKey at the Le Pavillon benefits the property and its guests. Guests have the option of bypassing the front desk and checking-in online by downloading the hotel’s app to secure an encrypted mobile access code. Plus, the property’s app enables guests to book reservations directly with the hotel,” said dormakaba Vice President of Marketing Stephen Pollack.

dormakaba’s Mobile Access Solution is a secure cloud-based platform that can be adapted to meet the business objectives of hoteliers and to enhance the guest experience. All dormakaba RFID locks manufactured today are compatible with IOS and Android smart devices for wider adoption.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in our portfolio, we are a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With around 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, we are active in over 130 countries. dormakaba is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at http://www.dormakaba.com

About Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels. For more information, visit http://www.ashfordinc.com/ashford-trust.aspx

About Remington

Remington is a dynamic, growing, independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Providing top quality service in the areas of project management, property management and condominium hotel management, Remington's track record of success demonstrates a unique understanding of the hotel business in all phases of the economic cycle. Remington is proud of its reputation for consistently delivering outstanding results to its owners and investors, its brands and its guests and associates. For more information, visit http://www.remingtonhotels.com

About OpenKey

Founded in 2014, OpenKey is reinventing the hospitality experience through its mobile access solution. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile key technology and works with the majority of digital hotel locks. Hotels and their guests benefit from OpenKey’s platform providing efficiency, convenience and cost savings. OpenKey is a privately held company located in Plano, Texas. The company has been funded by several of the largest hotel ownership and management companies in the world. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit http://www.openkey.co.