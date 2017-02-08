Our marketing team will help us promote (clinical) outcomes to our strategic partners, as well as advance our longstanding reputation of quality care...

Van Dyk Health Care has made two key additions to its marketing department, hiring former Dow Jones marketing strategist Laura van der Leeuw as Marketing Manager and promoting Nancy Soto to Vice President of Marketing & Human Resources.

“We are continually finding solutions to manage and promote clinical outcomes across our continuum of care,” said Robert Van Dyk, President & CEO of Van Dyk Health Care and former chairman of the American Health Care Association. “Our marketing team will help us promote those outcomes to our strategic partners, as well as advance our longstanding reputation of quality care throughout all of our communities.”

As Marketing Manager, van der Leeuw will coordinate all integrated marketing campaigns for Van Dyk Health Care’s entire continuum of care, including the company’s two nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair, its assisted living community in Hawthorne, its home care company and its soon-to-launch memory day care center.

A seasoned marketing strategist, van der Leeuw served 10 years at Dow Jones & Company. She started her tenure as a campaign coordinator and was progressively promoted to Marketing Director, managing the U.S. marketing team, steering consumer insights and cultivating strategic partnerships to enhance content creation and lead generation. Her talents extend across the integrated marketing discipline, including public relations, advertising, social media and marketing strategy. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts at Ramapo College.

“Laura has an impressive marketing background that will serve our company well into the future,” Van Dyk said. “She understands how to listen carefully to the people we serve, and how to effectively adapt our marketing strategies to serve those needs.”

Soto begins her 21st year at Van Dyk Health Care, starting as Director of Human Resources, expanding her role to Project Development and Strategic Planning, and now overseeing both Marketing and Human Resources. She will oversee the company’s marketing strategy, as well as manage a fully integrated marketing department across Van Dyk’s continuum of care. Soto will continue to lead various operational projects and human resources. She received a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and a MBA in Marketing at Binghamton University.

“It’s no secret that Nancy has been a stalwart member of our leadership team,” Van Dyk said. “We have always counted on her to handle a wide range of responsibilities, and she continually rises to the occasion with a tremendous work ethic and an unwavering loyalty to our company.”

About Van Dyk Health Care

Van Dyk Health Care, founded in 1953, has built an unsurpassed reputation for excellence in senior care, spanning three generations of family caring for family. Under the leadership of CEO Robert Van Dyk for over 20 years and an award-winning staff, Van Dyk Health Care remains one of the top care providers in the nation, dedicated to its mission of finding solutions to better health and quality of life throughout New Jersey. Van Dyk Health Care offers the full continuum of care services with two nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair, an assisted living community in Hawthorne, a home care company and a soon-to-open memory day care center. The company works closely with partnering hospitals and physicians to ensure its short-stay patients return home quickly and safely. Learn more at vandykhealthcare.com.