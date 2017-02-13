National Debt Relief recently shared in an article published January 25, 2017 some valuable tips to help consumers save a downpayment for a home purchase in just under three years. The article titled “How to Save Enough For a Down Payment in One or Three Years” guides consumers through a thought process on how to identify costs they can cut down on.

The article starts off by underscoring the fact that home ownership largely remains to be one of the pinnacles of an American dream. A lot of people still wants to have a place that they can call their own. However, one of the biggest and earliest stumbling block in this dream is putting together the downpayment required to buy a house.

The idea is to put in about 20% downpayment on a house. This is because lenders are more attracted to borrowers who are able to put down that amount if equity. It also helps soon-to-be homeowners as they would not be needing private mortgage insurance. This can lower down their monthly payment.

The article helps consumers by giving them some tips on where to cut down on costs to help them save for a downpayment on a house. One tip is taking a look at their cable subscription and comparing the cost with streaming services. The difference between the two is quite big that switching to streaming could save people some funds.

There are also some people who love eating out so another way to save money for consumers is to consider packing their food. This would require a little more work than simply ordering food at their favorite restaurant. Consumers would have to do their groceries in advance and batch-cook their food. However, the effort they put in would pay off in terms of better health both physically and financially.

