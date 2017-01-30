Long Feather by Audrius Krulis. 18K Yellow Gold, Sterling Silver and White Diamonds The colors and materials in this collection are hard to capture and describe, like a dream, but persist in the mind’s eye as something more. Past News Releases RSS Fine Jewelry from Audrius Krulis...

The new Dreamcatcher collection, by Audrius Krulis, is inspired by the thoughts and fantasies that appear through the wishful wanderings of the mind. There are twenty-eight couture pieces in the collection, mingling 18K yellow and white gold, sterling silver, diamonds and fanciful, colored gemstones.

Krulis says his inspiration for Dreamcatcher was, “Sometimes a shimmer; a flicker of an image that lingers just long enough to evoke a feeling, sometimes deep and vivid experiences on the cusp of wakefulness and slumber. The colors and materials in this collection are hard to capture and describe, like a dream, but persist in the mind’s eye as something more.”

Dreamcatcher is the first of the designer’s collections to have a mantra:

Light but heavy,

Awake yet asleep,

A secret to tell,

But another to keep.

With one foot on land and

Another in air,

Dreamcatchers transcend

Reality’s snare.

In Krulis’ Dreamcatcher collection, balance is not a trembling tightrope between two extremes. Instead, it is the planting of roots in faraway realities, finding strength in polarity and paradox.

Lunar drops rest within earthy beds, with the aesthetic of these drops found in both the Poem and Nest cocktail rings, as well as the Fantasies button earrings and rings. Some styles portray the drops as black diamonds or granulation, while others express lunar drops as negative space. All styles surround a one-of-a-kind center stone, ranging from black diamond or star sapphire, to mandarin garnet.

Feathers are seen in several Dreamcatcher earrings, and are meant to tease the senses, referencing the mixing of ore. Gemstones with pastel colors, such as moonstone and aquamarine, sit alongside the faceted fire and mischievous incandescence of pink tourmaline and rhodolite. The juxtaposition of metals, colors, and motifs of a dream make it a masterpiece collection, with Audrius Krulis as the weaver in gold.

Each piece comes in signature packaging, and a list of retailers is available online.