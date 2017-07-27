The DreamSmart Division of Soft-Tex International, developed exclusively for furniture retailers, is pleased to unveil its expanded suite of bedding products designed with the latest sleep technologies and its partnership with ServeCo International for enhanced service delivery for DreamSmart products in the furniture channel.

DreamSmart Expanded Product Offerings

After a year of tremendous growth, the DreamSmart product offerings now include best-in-class mattress protection products, sheets, memory foam & fiber pillows, specialty memory foam mattresses, comforters, & mattress foundations.

Featured Products



Mattress Protection: DreamSmart’s mattress protection products include both waterproof protectors and encasements that feature the latest cooling fabric technologies, and Microban® antimicrobial protection and odor control.

Sheets: DreamSmart’s iCOOL Cotton sheet sets feature 400 thread count cotton that is laboratory tested to be 21% cooler than regularly processed cotton.

Mattresses: DreamSmart offers a specialty mattress collection with different firmness preferences and includes ventilated gel-infused memory foam and roll packaging, ideal for the furniture retailers planning to enter the direct-to-consumer mattress space.

Pillows: With a complete assortment featuring both memory foam and fiber pillows at multiple price points, DreamSmart pillows feature the latest in cooling fabric, foam, and fiber technologies.

OneBase Foundation: DreamSmart’s innovative OneBase foundation is an affordable and attractive box spring alternative that is drop-ship friendly, and a perfect complement to the lineup of compressed and rolled DreamSmart mattresses.

The full DreamSmart market assortment publication is available upon request and additional information can be found on DreamSmart product offerings and how to become a DreamSmart retailer at http://www.dreamsmartsleep.com.

DreamSmart Announces Strategic Partnership with ServeCo International

DreamSmart is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with ServeCo International. ServeCo International is an industry leader in providing service contracts, post-delivery service, private labeled furniture care products, top of bed products and captive insurance consultation for furniture retailers and manufacturers alike. “Our network of sales professionals are trusted consultants for the nation’s premier retailers,” said ServeCo International CEO Tony Milano. “Our ability to offer DreamSmart products and innovation to our customers has enhanced our value tremendously in the marketplace,” Milano continued.

DreamSmart and ServeCo will be jointly exhibiting at the Las Vegas Furniture Market in Showroom C-1572 July 30th through August 2nd. For appointments, please contact John Timmerman, Vice President of the DreamSmart Division, at jtimmerman(at)soft-tex.com.