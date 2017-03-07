March 2, 2017 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Employees of NorthstarMLS®, an information service for real estate brokers and agents, announced they are seeking signatures for Drive Focused, an online campaign that encourages drivers to pledge safe practices while driving. The campaign was created in honor of Hubert “Hugh” Skanes-Cady, a NorthstarMLS employee who died in July of 2016 as the result of a motor vehicle crash when he was rear ended while riding his motorcycle.

“Hugh was a well-known and well-liked member of our team for over 15 years,” said Tom Flaherty, Director of Marketing and Communications for NorthstarMLS. “We wanted to honor his memory, but we also want to do something to help stop tragedies like this from happening. That was our motivation behind creating the Drive Focused pledge site.”

When a person takes the Pledge on the Drive Focused site, they Pledge to:



Put away the phone while driving.

Pull over and stop if a call or text cannot wait.

Avoid all distractions and Drive Focused.

The goal of Drive Focused is to encourage everyone to drive more safely. The NorthstarMLS team hopes to avoid injuries and further loss of life caused by distracted driving.

The organization has reached out to the realtor community in Minnesota and around the country to help spread the message about Drive Focused. Materials are available free of charge to realtor associations and others interesting in running the campaign within their own markets.

NorthstarMLS has created a series of videos featuring the messages of Drive Focused, including an interview with Mark Cady, Hugh’s husband and partner of 29 years.

Flaherty and his team hope to gain 5,000 signatures by April 30, 2017.

