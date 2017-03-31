Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center Continuing education and community outreach are two pillars of our strategy as one of Canada's leading drug rehab and alcohol treatment program.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce its participation in the 2017 NIDA (National Institute on Drug Abuse) Forum to be held June 16-19, 2017, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Centre psychotherapist, Tatiana Tsarouk, has been selected for poster presentation at this important industry event.

“Continuing education and community outreach are two pillars of our strategy as one of Canada's leading drug rehab and alcohol treatment program,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so proud that Tatiana has been selected for the Poster Session at the event.”

To learn more about the upcoming Poster Session, visit https://www.drugabuse.gov/international/2017-nida-international-forum#PosterSession. To learn more about Tatiana Tsarouk, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/staff/tatiana-tsarouk-phd/. Dr. Tsarouk joined the clinical team at Sunshine Coast in 2008 and has an impressive list of accomplishments that includes 20 years as a psychiatrist working with addicted and mentally ill individuals in Russia and 4 years at the University of Washington on a National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) addiction research grant.

Since emigrating to Canada, Tatiana has been employed as a child and youth counsellor for the Interior Health Authority in 100 Mile House prior to joining Sunshine Coast. Tatiana is a graduate of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences in Moscow.

An Innovative Methodology for Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment

While the most commonly known methodology for drug rehab and alcohol treatment is the "12 Step" methodology, Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses alternative methodologies that are non-12 step and based on the "Logos" therapy popularized by Viktor Frankl. (To learn more about the Centre's philosophy, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/). By participating in industry events such as the NIDA Forum, Sunshine Coast and its key employees are able to share their insights with others and gain information as well from alternative viewpoints. Assisting clients to free themselves from drugs and/or alcohol is a process that is based in psychology. Therefore, a continued openness to new ideas and new methodologies as well as an education based in factual evidence, and methodologies that are evidence-based, is critical to effective treatment strategies.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca