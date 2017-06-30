Our efforts as a leading drug rehab and alcohol treatment centre involve treating the whole person.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), recognized as one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is excited to announce new post-treatment options including individual counseling and coaching sessions. Post-treatment assistance can help individuals maintain recover after they have fought hard to deal with their addiction issues in inpatient drug rehab or alcohol treatment at the Centre in Powell River, BC.

“Our efforts as a leading drug rehab and alcohol treatment centre involve treating the whole person, and that includes a person's needs after leaving our formal inpatient treatment at Powell River,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “New treatment options focus on individual counseling or coaching and can be conducted face-to-face in the client's home city (if available) or by SKYPE over the Internet (if preferred or necessary).”

For an overview to treatment services available at Sunshine Coast Health Centre, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab-program/. Persons interested in services should click up to the 'contact' tab to request a confidential consultation or call the Centre at 866-487-9010. Those interested in detox services can visit the Centre's informational site on detox at http://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/.

Expanding Post-Treatment Care with Individual Coaching

For most people, the battle against addiction does not end on the date they enter formal treatment in an inpatient drug rehab or alcohol treatment centre such as that run by Sunshine Coast Health Centre. Rather, the battle against addiction goes through many phases, including the phase of "post-treatment" and “recovery”, when people return home to the workaday world and life. A holistic treatment methodology such as the non-12 step methodology in use at Sunshine Coast seeks to address the root causes of addictive behavior. By providing post-treatment individual counseling, Sunshine Coast Health Centre is reaching out to clients whether face-to-face in their home communities or over the Internet via SKYPE seasons. By offering this new, post-treatment service, Sunshine Coast Health Centre is participating in its clients' success. The Centre and its staff are excited about this new service offering for clients as they enter what is often the most difficult part of their recovery, re-entry into the workaday world. For more information about the post-treatment services offered by Sunshine Coast Health Centre, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-programs/.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca