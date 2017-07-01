Many people are aware of the need for new strategies for treating opiate addiction and we are proud to announce two new opiate detox therapies using Suboxone.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce new opiate detox options using Suboxone (or Methadone where appropriate). Serving exclusively men and using a non-12 step methodology, the Centre is recognized as one of the leading addiction programs in Canada.

“Many people are aware of the need for new strategies for treating opiate addiction and we are proud to announce two new opiate detox therapies using Suboxone,” remarked Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new detox options can help people who want or need detox from opiates before admission to public, non-profit/charity, or outpatient programs to treat drug and alcohol dependency.”

To learn more about all treatment options at Sunshine Coast Health Centre, the best course of action is to visit the website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and click on the 'contact' button or call 866-467-9010 for a confidential consultation. Those seeking information on Suboxone treatment for opiate addiction, can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-detox/suboxone-treatment-as-part-of-our-drug-rehabilitation/. Those seeking to learn about their drug detox options, can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-detox/. Journalists and bloggers are also encouraged to reach out to the Centre's experts on this topic.

Aims of Detox Services as Provided by Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Many Canadians who suffer from drug or alcohol dependency may wish to seek treatment in a public and/or non-profit program. Those programs, however, may not be able to provide the initial detox services, or, if they do, have long waiting lists. Many also require that clients be "clean" or "sober" prior to enrollment. For that reason, Sunshine Coast Health Centre is enhancing its detox programs, including the use of Suboxone Treatment, so that afflicted persons can first come to the Centre for "detox," and then proceed to a public or non-profit program afterward. Detox takes a minimum of three days, and upon successful completion, clients can leave immediately for their next treatment destination or attend the drug rehab or alcohol treatment programs at Sunshine Coast Health Centre. This new service is also applicable for those seeking outpatient drug rehabilitation, as most outpatient clinics also do not offer medical detox services.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca