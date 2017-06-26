Planet9 wants to help cold stores make cool savings

One of the biggest challenges facing Demand Side Response is lack of clarity and understanding. More often than not, businesses like cold stores aren’t aware that they’re perfect candidates for it.

Planet9, the first cloud-based supplier to deliver wholesale energy in the UK, have announced it’s taking the concept of Demand Side Response (DSR) to the cold storage industry, in an effort to help them significantly reduce their annual energy spend.

DSR has recently been growing in popularity amongst industrial and commercial businesses, as it allows them to capitalise on lower energy prices while running their plant at maximum efficiency. Adjusting usage to respond to the market is surprisingly easy, but it’s not yet become mainstream.

“One of the biggest challenges facing DSR is lack of clarity and understanding. More often than not, businesses like cold stores aren’t aware that they’re perfect candidates for it. It increases their profitability without impacting on performance. That’s why we’ve written an eBook just for the cold storage industry.” Kieran Murphy, Head of Sales and Marketing for Planet9 explains.

The National Grid also benefits from large-scale energy users who participate in DSR, and will even make pay-outs to some who join their DSR schemes. Those who can’t take part in these schemes can still make big savings, especially as more renewable energy comes on stream causing energy prices to drop to zero (as they have done a few times already this summer). DSR means taking advantage of such drops, while avoiding expensive network charges to boot.

Peter Murphy, MD of Planet9, elaborates: “Transmission and distribution charges--the cost of getting the energy to you--make up a bigger portion of your energy bill than you might think. DSR allows you to significantly reduce or even eliminate these charges. And if that’s not enough, working with the National Grid to help stabilise demand means you can create a new revenue stream from your existing plant.”

You can download the free Planet9 eBook, Demand Side Response for Cold Storage, here.

About Planet9

Planet9 are the first cloud-based supplier to deliver wholesale energy to businesses in the UK, where users can avail of the cheapest energy rates. Their digital portal provides access to the wholesale market with the ability to hedge prices and budget and forecast all energy costs. Their interface also provides customers with half-hour pricing as well as drill-down digital billing, so users you can see where every penny is being spent. All costs are given at pass-through and are fully verifiable, and their management fee is clearly stated so you know exactly what you're paying.

For more information about Planet9, visit: planet9energy.com