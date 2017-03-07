DuPage Attorneys Steven Mevorah, Megan E. Gieseler & Tracey A. Hower DuPage County Attorneys Steven H. Mevorah, Megan E. Gieseler, and Tracey A. Hower have been selected as 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers.

Mevorah Law Offices LLC, with offices located in Bloomingdale, Chicago, Joliet, St. Charles, and Lombard Illinois, is proud to announce that three attorneys have been recognized as 2017 Super Lawyers. Founding Attorney Steven H. Mevorah has been named a Super Lawyer, and Attorneys Megan E. Gieseler and Tracey A. Hower have been selected as Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

On a yearly basis, Super Lawyers recognizes the top attorneys in each state. Attorneys are chosen through a patented three-step process that includes: nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The top five percent of attorneys in each state are named Super Lawyers. Rising Stars account for only 2.5 percent of the top attorneys in each state and qualifying attorneys must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.

DuPage County Attorney Steven H. Mevorah has held the Super Lawyers designation since 2015. He founded Mevorah Law Offices LLC in 1979, and brings over 35 years of successful litigation experience to the firm. He concentrates his practice in family law and divorce, and personal injury litigation. Mevorah earned his J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law, after having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 2015, the National Association of Distinguished Council named him to the Nation’s Top One Percent of Attorneys, and he is also rated as a “Top Personal Injury Lawyer” on AVVO based on excellent client feedback and peer reviews.

Lombard Attorney Megan E. Gieseler concentrates her legal practice in family law and immigration matters. She obtained her J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law. This year marks her second straight Rising Stars recognition, and she is also a “Superb Rated Attorney” on AVVO based on exceptional client reviews and peer recommendations. Gieseler is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association.

DuPage County Lawyer Tracey A. Hower is a seasoned attorney focusing her practice in family law, bankruptcy, and immigration matters. Hower was first named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2016. She graduated Cum Laude with her J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law. She is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association, Kane County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, and the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

About Mevorah Law Offices LLC:

Mevorah Law Offices LLC is dedicated to providing experienced guidance and superior customer service. The veteran attorneys at Mevorah Law Offices LLC have over 200 years of combined legal experience. The firm has offices located throughout Northern Illinois in Lombard, Bloomingdale, St. Charles, Joliet, and Chicago.

The attorneys at Mevorah Law Offices LLC represent clients with matters pertaining to divorce, personal injury, bankruptcy, criminal law, workers’ compensation, and immigration. The firm conveniently offers Saturday and evening appointments. For a free case evaluation call 630-932-9100 or visit http://www.mevorahlaw.com.