DuPage County Attorney David A. Newby The DuPage County law firm of Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC announces the hiring of Attorney David A. Newby.

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC, located in Lisle, Illinois, is pleased to announce the hiring of Attorney David A. Newby, who has joined the firm as a partner. Prior to joining Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC, Newby was the founding principal of Johnson & Newby, a bankruptcy and commercial litigation boutique law firm and a partner in the law firm of D’Ancona & Pflaum, both in Chicago.

DuPage County Attorney David A. Newby graduated with his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he served as director of the school’s Moot Court Program. His practice areas include business bankruptcy and insolvency and commercial litigation. Newby has represented debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, asset buyers, trustees, committees, landlords, tenants, and litigants in adversary bankruptcy proceedings. He has represented clients in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases of United Airlines, Kmart Corp., Ritz Camera, Buffets Holdings, Neumann Homes, Wickes, and Sports Authority.

Newby has been rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell for over 20 years based on his exceptional client service and high ethical standards. Additionally, he has been recognized as an Illinois Super Lawyer from 2010-16, which places him among the top five percent of attorneys in the state. He has also been certified as a Business Bankruptcy Specialist by the American Board of Certification since 2005.

Newby is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, the American Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association, where he is a member of the Bankruptcies and Reorganization Committee. He is also a volunteer for the Family Shelter Service, Hesed House, and the Little Friends organization.

About Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC:

Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC, one of the largest law firms in DuPage County, is located in Lisle, Illinois. The full service firm provides skilled legal representation for clients throughout the Chicagoland area.

The veteran and top-rated attorneys at Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC offer a wide range of legal services for individuals and large and small businesses, including: commercial and civil litigation, business law, estate planning, family law, real estate, and appellate practice.

