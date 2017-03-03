DuPage County Divorce Attorney Earns Top 2017 Recognitions

DuPage County Attorney Dion Davi Wheaton Divorce Attorney Dion U. Davi of Davi Law Group, LLC has been named a 2017 Super Lawyer and Leading Lawyer in Illinois.

The DuPage County family law firm of Davi Law Group, LLC, is proud to announce that Founding Attorney Dion U. Davi has been selected as a 2017 Super Lawyer and Leading Lawyer in Illinois. This year marks Davi’s seventh Super Lawyers recognition, and second Leading Lawyers nod.

Only the top five percent of attorneys are chosen as Illinois Super Lawyers each year. The selection process focuses on independent research, peer recommendations, ethical standards, and professional achievement. Davi will be featured alongside the other Illinois Super Lawyers in a special edition of Chicago Magazine.

As an Illinois Leading Lawyer, Davi has been selected by his peers to be among the top attorneys in the state within the family law arena. The selection process is multi-phased and includes a formal approval by the organization’s Advisory Board. This distinction exemplifies Davi’s exceptional character and outstanding professionalism in the practice of family law.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney Dion U. Davi is the founder and managing attorney of Davi Law Group, LLC. He earned his Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall Law School, where he serves as an alumni mentor. Davi concentrates his practice in family law while overseeing Davi Law Group, LLC’s criminal and traffic defense, bankruptcy, and estate planning, including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney divisions. He also represents clients within the motorsports industry, including racers, team and track owners, sponsors, and crewmembers.

Davi is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, where he has served on numerous section councils, practice committees, on the Board of Governors, and is currently on the Bench & Bar and Law Office Management Section Councils. He is a Fellows Silver Member of the Illinois Bar Foundation. He is also secretary of the Justinian Society of Lawyers.

Additionally, Davi holds memberships to the Robert E. Jones Inns of Court-DuPage County, the Kane County Bar Association, the Kendall County Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association, where he serves on the Judiciary Committee, and is a past board member, and past-chair of numerous committees. He is a “Top Rated Family Law Attorney” on AVVO based on excellent client reviews, and peer endorsements.

About Davi Law Group, LLC:

The attorneys at Davi Law Group, LLC provide high-quality legal services within the counties of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will, and Cook. The Northern Illinois law firm has offices conveniently located in Wheaton, Warrenville, Joliet, and Downtown Chicago.

The firm handles matters related to family law and divorce, criminal and traffic, bankruptcy, estate planning, and motorsports law. Call 630-580-6373 or visit http://www.dupagefamilylawattorneys.com for more information or to schedule an initial consultation with a qualified member of our legal team.