Belco Technologies Corporation (BELCO), a DuPont company, and Lundberg, LLC, a Dustex company, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the supply of air pollution control systems on an exclusive basis around the world. The partnership applies to air pollution control systems for refining and petrochemical plants, as well as to coke calciners associated with refining and petrochemical plants, and is valid for 10 years.

The BELCO® and Lundberg systems enable refineries and petrochemical plants to meet strict emission controls and clean air regulations worldwide while staying in continuous operation – and compliance – 365 days a year. By scrubbing flue and exhaust gases, the BELCO® systems and Lundberg Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (Wet ESP) reduce emissions, particulates, SOx and NOx, and also minimize other pollutants and sulfuric acid mists.

Under the new agreement, which extends to all parts of the world with the exception of the People’s Republic of China, Lundberg will exclusively offer its Geoenergy® E-Tube® Wet ESP technology as part of a BELCO® scrubbing system in the noted industries, while BELCO will solely use the Lundberg E-Tube® Wet ESP in its scrubbing systems for the noted industries. BELCO will act as prime contractor for projects with Lundberg coming in as subcontractor to BELCO.

“The partnership with Lundberg allows both of our companies to offer refineries and petrochemical plants air pollution control systems with proven, reliable technology, thereby leaving refiners and petrochemical plant operators free to focus on production instead of worrying about emissions control and compliance,” said Edward Hutter, applications manager, BELCO. “This agreement is a sign of the faith and trust we have in each other’s technical capabilities and systems.”

“We are proud to partner with the leading supplier of scrubbing systems for the refining and petrochemical industries. The combination of our industry-leading technologies ensures that our clients will receive world-class solutions offering both performance and reliability, resulting in full and continuous compliance with their environmental regulations,” said Doug Giarde, CEO, Lundberg.

BELCO is the world leader in reliable oil refinery scrubber technology specializing in the process engineering, design, construction and packaging of the DuPont exhaust gas cleaning system. The company has been supplying BELCO® EDV® wet scrubbers for fluid catalytic cracking units, fluid cokers, fired heaters, boilers, calciners, and carbon black furnaces for more than 40 years. The systems are designed and engineered to require minimal maintenance and operational involvement for multiple years without ever shutting down. For more information on BELCO visit http://www.belco.dupont.com.

Lundberg is a leading supplier of customized air pollution control systems including the Geoenergy E-Tube Wet ESP technology for control of fine particulate matter emissions. Since the first installation in 1984, over 20 million CFM of emissions are being treated with E-Tube Wet ESP systems. Lundberg also specializes in the control of VOCs and other hazardous air pollutants.

Lundberg has been offering process solutions for industrial applications for nearly 80 years. From the company’s beginnings in the 1930’s in the pulp and paper industry, Lundberg has sought to provide custom solutions to clients in a variety of industries to solve their most difficult problems using innovative and unique ideas and technologies. With the acquisition of the Geoenergy technologies in 2002, the company increased its portfolio of air pollution control technologies, and also became exposed to additional industries where its solution based philosophy could be applied to solve a wide variety of environmental compliance concerns, allowing its customers to be model corporate citizens. For more information on Lundberg visit http://www.lundbergllc.com/technologies/environmental.

The DuPont Clean Technologies division applies real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success, and strong brands to help organizations operate safely and with the highest level of performance, reliability, energy efficiency and environmental integrity. The Clean Technologies portfolio includes STRATCO® alkylation technology for production of clean, high-octane gasoline; IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology for desulfurization of motor fuels; MECS® sulfuric acid production and regeneration technologies; BELCO® air quality control systems for FCC flue gas scrubbing, other refinery scrubbing applications and marine exhaust gas scrubbing; MECS® DynaWave® technology for sulfur recovery and tail gas-treating solutions; and a comprehensive suite of aftermarket service and solutions offerings. Learn more about DuPont Clean Technologies at http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

