Navios ShipManagement Inc., a member of Navios Group, has issued a letter of intent endorsing DuPont Clean Technologies as the preferred supplier of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) for its vessels. The letter of intent also confirms that Navios and DuPont Clean Technologies will carry out a joint feasibility study and techno-economic analysis of marine scrubbing units for retrofitting or new build installation on a variety of vessels, from bulk carriers to containers and tankers.

The planned feasibility study will examine the viability of fitting DuPont™ Marine Scrubbers on both retrofit and newbuild projects. “Talks with Navios reached this point because both companies are focused on efficiently reducing emissions. With our technical capabilities and flexible, reliable exhaust gas cleaning systems, we are able to ensure that Navios maintains its emissions standards with full confidence,” said Marco Dierico, business development manager for DuPont™ Marine Scrubbers.

Navios Group operates a fleet of 163 owned and long-term charter-in vessels ranging from Capesize to Panamax, Ultra-Handymax and Handy size bulk carriers, container vessels and MR2, LR1 VLCC and chemical tanker vessels deployed for complex freight movement around the world. DuPont Clean Technologies specializes in the project management, process engineering, design, construction and commissioning of the DuPont exhaust gas cleaning system. For more information on DuPont™ Marine Scrubbers visit http://www.marinescrubber.dupont.com.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios”) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. Navios was created in 1954 by U.S. Steel to transport iron ore to the United States and Europe. Since then, Navios has diversified geographically and expanded the scope of its business activities such that Navios currently controls 66 vessels totaling approximately 6.7 million deadweight tons.

Navios maintains offices in Monaco, Piraeus-Greece, New York-USA, Singapore, Montevideo-Uruguay, Antwerp-Belgium, Buenos Aires-Argentina and Asuncion-Paraguay. The Navios Group of companies includes also Navios Maritime Partners, L.P., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P., Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”), Navios Europe I and Navios Europe II. As a total, Navios Group controls 163 owned and long term charter-in vessels, excluding Navios Logistics, consisting of 97 dry bulk vessels = 9.9 million dwt, 47 tanker vessels = 5.9 million dwt and 19 container vessels = 83,070 TEU

The DuPont Clean Technologies division applies real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success, and strong brands to help organizations operate safely and with the highest level of performance, reliability, energy efficiency and environmental integrity. The Clean Technologies portfolio includes STRATCO® alkylation technology for production of clean, high-octane gasoline; IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology for desulfurization of motor fuels; MECS® sulfuric acid production and regeneration technologies; BELCO® air quality control systems for FCC flue gas scrubbing, other refinery scrubbing applications and marine exhaust gas scrubbing; MECS® DynaWave® technology for sulfur recovery and tail gas-treating solutions; and a comprehensive suite of aftermarket service and solutions offerings. Learn more about DuPont Clean Technologies at http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

4/11/17

