MECS Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DuPont, has been selected to supply the sulfuric acid production technology for two new plants belonging to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), the world’s largest copper producer. The MECS technology will treat off-gas from the Chuquicamata Copper Smelter Complex in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile.

Longtime MECS partner, SNC-Lavalin, will provide detailed engineering, procurement and construction services for the new plants each of which is expected to produce 2048 t/d of market-grade sulfuric acid. These plants will replace existing facilities which have become environmentally obsolete.

“MECS technology for Chuquicamata will be designed and custom-built to address the site’s specific needs, especially achieving world-class low emissions and high reliability,” said Kirk Schall, executive vice president, MECS. “We are delighted that our best-in-class sulfuric acid production technology will help Codelco’s Chuquicamata site realize its short- and long-term emissions targets while supporting the sustainable production of the Antofagasta region’s most valuable resources. MECS looks forward to partnering with both Codelco and SNC through start-up and with Codelco throughout the life of the new facilities.”

Construction of the two new plants will begin in 2017 and is expected to be completed the following year.

MECS, Inc. (MECS) is the world leader in sulfuric acid plant and environmental technologies, providing engineering design, services and high-performance products for the phosphate fertilizer, oil and gas, chemical and non-ferrous metals industries. Specific to the oil and gas industry, MECS offers unique state-of-the-art solutions for treating sour off gas from amine treaters and sour water strippers to achieve ultra-low emissions specifications. In place of, or in addition to, traditional Claus SRU / TGTU facilities, these solutions can incorporate wet gas scrubbing (DynaWave®), direct wet gas conversion to sulfuric acid (SULFOX™), and/or regenerative recovery of SO2 (SolvR®). MECS is a wholly owned subsidiary of DuPont.

The DuPont Clean Technologies division applies real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success, and strong brands to help organizations operate safely and with the highest level of performance, reliability, energy efficiency and environmental integrity. The Clean Technologies portfolio includes STRATCO® alkylation technology for production of clean, high-octane gasoline; IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology for desulfurization of motor fuels; MECS® sulfuric acid production and regeneration technologies; BELCO® air quality control systems for FCC flue gas scrubbing, other refinery scrubbing applications and marine exhaust gas scrubbing; MECS® DynaWave® technology for sulfur recovery and tail gas-treating solutions; and a comprehensive suite of aftermarket service and solutions offerings. Learn more about DuPont Clean Technologies at http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

03/31/17

The DuPont Oval Logo, DuPont™ and all products denoted with ® or ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.