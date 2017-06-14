We are delighted to be supporting Dangote on a project that is of such critical importance to creating economic growth and opportunity in Nigeria. Our aim is always to enable our customers to meet their emissions targets easily and efficiently. Past News Releases RSS Yidu Xingfa Chemical Awards DuPont...

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical...

Navios Selects DuPont as Preferred...

DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) announced today that Dangote Oil Refinery Company Ltd (Dangote) has commissioned a range of advanced proprietary equipment from DuPont for the construction of a new refinery in Lekki, near Nigeria’s capital, Lagos. Construction of the new refinery is part of a strategy to boost national Nigerian refinery production and the innovative DuPont technology will allow Dangote to maximize quality and profitability while minimizing its environmental impact. The new refinery is set to become the largest single-train refinery in the world and the complex will include a petrochemical plant, a fertilizer plant and a subsea pipeline project.

DuPont will be supplying Dangote with proprietary equipment for STRATCO® alkylation unit, MECS® sulfuric acid regeneration (SAR) unit, MECS® DynaWave® sulfur recovery unit (SRU) tail gas scrubbing, and BELCO® EDV® fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) stack scrubbing that will help Dangote meet gasoline pool octane and emissions requirements.

“We are delighted to be supporting Dangote on a project that is of such critical importance to creating economic growth and opportunity in Nigeria,” said Eli Ben-Shoshan, global business leader, DuPont Clean Technologies. “Our aim is always to enable our customers to meet their emissions targets easily and efficiently with the help of cost-effective technologies and services that offer them value and flexibility while minimizing the impact on the environment.”

The new 27,000 bpsd (1,060 kmta) alkylation unit and the 260 mtpd SAR unit will allow the facility to produce high octane, low sulfur, low RVP alkylate with zero olefins. Designed to meet world standards for particulate matter and SOx emissions, the DynaWave® wet gas scrubber will ensure full-time compliance with emissions regulations on both 115 ton per day SRUs, and the BELCO® EDV® wet gas scrubber will reduce the stack emissions from the FCCU as well as provide a purge treatment to condition the scrubber effluent. Both of the SRUs and the FCCU are supplied by other licensors.

Despite producing 2.12 mm bpd crude oil in 2015 (1), Nigeria traditionally imports 80 percent of domestically consumed refined product (2) as national refining capacity is low, at 0.002 bpd per capita (3). With a production capacity of 650,000 bpd, the new refinery, targeted for completion in the last quarter of 2019, will boost Nigeria’s limited domestic refining production.

Licensed and designed by DuPont, the STRATCO® alkylation technology is the established global leader in the industry with over 90 units licensed worldwide and more than 850,000 bpsd (33,300 kmta) of installed capacity. For over 80 years, the STRATCO® technology has helped refineries safely to produce cleaner-burning fuel with high octane, low RVP, low sulfur and zero olefins.

Also, licensed and designed by DuPont, the MECS® SAR technology is the leading technology for sulfuric acid regeneration in the market. This reliable, dry gas technology produces the desired 99.2 wt% sulfuric acid strength for optimum alkylation unit performance. Reliability and on-stream time are the most important considerations when selecting an SAR technology. The MECS® SAR units are designed for a high on-stream time to avoid disrupting the alkylation unit’s operation and production schedule.

The MECS® DynaWave® and BELCO® EDV® scrubbing technologies are leading refinery scrubbing technologies, also licensed and designed by DuPont. They offer ultimate emission control reliability and continuous operation to the new Dangote refinery.

The DuPont Clean Technologies division applies real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success, and strong brands to help organizations operate safely and with the highest level of performance, reliability, energy efficiency and environmental integrity. The Clean Technologies portfolio includes STRATCO® alkylation technology for production of clean, high-octane gasoline; IsoTherming® hydroprocessing technology for desulfurization of motor fuels; MECS® sulfuric acid production and regeneration technologies; BELCO® air quality control systems for FCC flue gas scrubbing and other refinery scrubbing applications; MECS® DynaWave® technology for sulfur recovery and tail gas-treating solutions; and a comprehensive suite of aftermarket service and solutions offerings. Learn more about DuPont Clean Technologies at http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, efficient use of fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

# # #

06/14/17

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.

(1) Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation 2015 Annual Statistical Bulletin, http://nnpcgroup.com/Portals/0/Monthly%20Performance/2015%20ASB%201st%20edition.pdf

(2) http://www.pwc.com/ng/en/assets/pdf/the-bottom-up-refining-revolution-part1.pdf, 2017

(3) Ibid.

bpd – barrels per day

bpsd – barrels per stream day

kmta – one-thousand metric tons per year

mtpd – metric tons per day

RVP – Reid Vapor Pressure