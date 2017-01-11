DuPont™ Corian® invites visitors of KBIS to expect the unexpected as they immerse themselves in the new Corian® and glimpse a preview of its largest product introduction ever. Both Corian® and DuPont™ Zodiaq® quartz take center stage in novel designs that beguile and appeal to the senses and sensibilities.

Designers will browse through 10 inspirational vignettes, representing different kitchen and bathroom environments, that showcase a new standard of elegance brought to life thanks to the design and aesthetic versatility of Corian® and Zodiaq®.

Visitors of the Corian® booth at KBIS will have the opportunity to experience all that the Corian® SMART Kitchen has to offer those who demand a combination of performance efficiency and superior style in their kitchens. In addition to beauty and style, built-in features including hot plates, herb planters, drying racks and more, as well as other integrated technologies make this sleek kitchen workspace perform for the owner in a custom way that only Corian® can make happen.

“In 2016 we harnessed the power of our global design network to bring the very best in aesthetic innovation and performance to our customers,” said John Richard, global business director for Corian® and Zodiaq®. “Our unique design materials in combination with our SMART Kitchen technologies enable designers to expand what’s possible – past beyond the way anyone traditionally thinks of countertops, and onto designing a kitchen space that truly works for their needs and tastes,” Richard added.

Corian® also collaborated with one of the world’s foremost virtual reality experts to create a one-of-a-kind kitchen experience that shouldn’t be missed by any visitor of the show.

At KBIS, DuPont™ Corian® also is offering qualified guests who come see what’s new at the Corian® booth W1183, a chance to win a four-day trip for two to the Milan design week, the most important design venue of the world, taking place in Milano, from April 4 to 9, 2017.

In Milan, Corian® will present a series of fascinating interpretations of its most recent aesthetics in collaboration with high-end interior design, decorators, creatives and trend-setters representing a variety of cultures, styles and countries.

Or be sure to stop by and visit us (booth W1183) during KBIS – highlights are below. Also, follow @CorianDesign on social media for live updates.

Jan. 11, 2017 – 4:00 – 6:00PM – Corian® & Zodiaq® Happy Hour

Jan. 10-12 – 9:00AM – 5:00PM – Virtual Reality Experience

Jan. 10-12 – Enter for a chance to win a trip to Milan Design Week*

*Terms and Conditions apply, see booth for details.

