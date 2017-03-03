DuPont Announces New, Complete Solutions to Maximize Soybean Yields

DuPont announced today commercial plans for two new DuPont Crop Protection products that complement new high-yielding Pioneer® brand A-Series soybean varieties from DuPont Pioneer.

DuPont™ FeXapan™ herbicide plus VaporGrip™ Technology will be available to growers for the 2017 use season with Pioneer® brand soybeans with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology to combat resistant and tough to control weeds. DuPont™ Lumisena™ fungicide seed treatment will be available on Pioneer® brand soybeans for 2018 to help growers battle Phytophthora, the most prevalent yield-limiting soybean disease in the United States.

“When it comes to soybean performance, Pioneer is once again leading the industry,” said Steve Reno, DuPont Pioneer vice president, business director – U.S. and Canada. “We’ve invested in proprietary research approaches and local testing to more than double the rate of genetic gain of our soybean research pipeline, while continuing to ensure a leading defensive trait package.”

In December 2016, Pioneer announced its highest-yielding class of soybeans in company history: new Pioneer® brand A-Series varieties developed with proprietary Accelerated Yield Technology 4.0. For the 2017 growing season, Pioneer introduced 54 new A-Series varieties. The class averaged a 2.3-bushels-per-acre yield advantage against 10,000 competitive checks in 2016 Pioneer IMPACT™ plot tests at more than 400 locations(1). The new A-Series lineup includes choices in herbicide trait options and more than 30 varieties with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology. These 30 varieties span a maturity range from 00.2 to 7.2, offering growers a wide range of options to fit local needs.

“Soybean growers have an urgent need for updated herbicide solutions that help them fight the shifting weed populations they see in their fields,” said Timothy P. Glenn, president, DuPont Crop Protection. “Competitive weeds and the rapid encroachment of herbicide-resistant weed populations are limiting yield and grower profitability. DuPont is expanding its portfolio of herbicides to better handle regional weed concerns and local environmental conditions.”

Combining elite Pioneer soybean genetics developed and tested across North America with much-needed additional herbicide modes of action and industry-leading seed treatment will help growers choose the products that best fit their local needs and increase return on their crop input investment.

FeXapan™ employs a new formulation of dicamba that offers low volatility, which helps minimize off-target movement when used according to label guidelines.

FeXapan™ herbicide plus VaporGrip™ Technology effectively controls herbicide-resistant weeds, including kochia, marestail, waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, as part of a complete weed-control program that includes preemergence and postemergence herbicide applications with multiple herbicide modes of action, as well as crop rotation and cultural practices that manage weed growth and weed seed production. Find best practices for FeXapan™ use, plus approved tank-mix partners for FeXapan™ and state registrations at FeXapan.dupont.com.

Protecting soybean varieties in the first vulnerable weeks after planting is critical for reaching yield potential. A new seed treatment, DuPont™ Lumisena™ fungicide seed treatment, will help growers battle Phytophthora. Compared with metalaxyl, the previous industry standard for addressing Phytophthora, soybeans treated with Lumisena™ produced an average yield advantage of 1.7 bushels per acre due to significantly better stand development in harsh environments. These trials conducted under stressful growing conditions showed an additional 2,500 soybean plants per acre compared with seed treated with metalaxyl.

“Lumisena™ provides the best protection against Phytophthora for healthier soybean stands and higher yield potential,” said Reno. “Wet, cool conditions common during the early part of the growing season can increase incidence of the disease, making it critical for seed to have the best protection available. Lumisena™ is the perfect complement to boost protection of Pioneer brand varieties that have tolerance and genetic resistance to Phytophthora.”

Growers who take advantage of these soybean innovations can also reach their business goals with the DuPont™ TruChoice® rewards program, which offers local agronomy expertise, individualized crop production solutions and financial rewards to help maximize economic return on every acre.

For more information about Pioneer® brand A-Series soybeans, contact your Pioneer sales representative or go to pioneer.com.

DuPont Crop Protection (cropprotection.dupont.com) is partnering with growers today to meet the needs of tomorrow. Their experiences help us create weed, disease and insect control solutions that improve crop yield and quality. Matching our global knowledge with local expertise lets us turn ideas into answers. Together, we are finding better ways to help growers realize the full potential of their crops so they can raise more healthy, nutritious food.

DuPont Pioneer (pioneer.com) is the world’s leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere. Science with Service Delivering Success®.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

3/3/17

DuPont™ FeXapan™ herbicide is not registered for sale or use in all states. Contact your local DuPont retailer or representative for details and availability in your state.

DO NOT APPLY DICAMBA HERBICIDE IN-CROP TO SOYBEANS WITH Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology unless you use a dicamba herbicide product that is specifically labeled for that use in the location where you intend to make the application. IT IS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL AND STATE LAW TO MAKE AN IN-CROP APPLICATION OF ANY DICAMBA HERBICIDE PRODUCT ON SOYBEANS WITH Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology, OR ANY OTHER PESTICIDE APPLICATION, UNLESS THE PRODUCT LABELING SPECIFICALLY AUTHORIZES THE USE. Contact the U.S. EPA and your state pesticide regulatory agency with any questions about the approval status of dicamba herbicide products for in-crop use with soybeans with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology.

ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW PESTICIDE LABEL DIRECTIONS. Soybeans with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® technology contain genes that confer tolerance to glyphosate and dicamba. Glyphosate herbicides will kill crops that are not tolerant to glyphosate. Dicamba will kill crops that are not tolerant to dicamba.

Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® is a registered trademark of Monsanto Technology LLC used under license.

Always read and follow all label directions and precautions for use when using any pesticide alone or in tank-mix combinations.

DuPont™ Lumisena™ fungicide seed treatment is not registered for sale or use and no offer for sale, sale or use of this product is permitted unless and until all required national, state or other approvals have been obtained in a relevant jurisdiction

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.

(1) Data is based on average of 2016 comparisons made across all major soybean growing areas of the United States through Nov. 29, 2016. Comparisons are against all competitors in Pioneer IMPACT™ plots unless otherwise stated, and within +/-03 RM of the competitive brand. Product responses are variable and subject to any number of environmental, disease and pest pressures. Individual results may vary. Multi-year and multi-location data are a better predictor of future performance. DO NOT USE THIS OR ANY OTHER DATA FROM A LIMITED NUMBER OF TRIALS AS A SIGNFICANT FACTOR IN PRODUCT SELECTION.