Today, DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) announced the launch of DuPont™ Axtra® XBPHY, a new enzyme solution dedicated to the Indian layer market, one of the fastest growing egg markets in the world. Axtra® XBPHY is a robust solution for egg producers to reduce or eliminate phytate, while increasing nutrient release in layer diets. Indian egg producers can expect better performance parameters due to higher nutrient release, a more consistent production performance and feed costs reduction.

Specificity of Indian layer diets

Indian layer diets commonly consist of ingredients with lower digestibility caused by a presence of high levels of non-starch polysaccharides (NSPs) – like bajra (millet), cotton seed meal, rice distiller's dried grains with solubles (DDGS), de-oiled rice bran, rapeseed and sunflower meal.

The intensive ingredient profiling work was conducted using the state-of-the-art application facility at DuPont’s Knowledge Center in Hyderabad, India. This work revealed the presence of high levels of phytate and NSPs in Indian layer diets.

“A diet high in non-starch polysaccharides and phytate is undesirable and poses major anti-nutritional factors to laying hens and reduces efficiency of egg production,” said Christina Pang, regional industry leader – Animal Nutrition, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “Axtra® XBPHY 200 will give egg producers the edge they need in today’s competitive environment, while also reducing their environmental footprint.”

Optimized solution for Indian layer producers

The profiling of the layer diet in India led to the development of Axtra® XBPHY. “Axtra® XBPHY is a total enzyme solution that consists of the fastest acting phytase in the market, Axtra® PHY, and a highly efficacious xylanase and beta-glucanase. It destroys the phytate rapidly while releasing nutrients that are locked up in NSPs across a broad spectrum of layer diets in India,” said Ajay Awati, poultry segment manager – Animal Nutrition, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “This fast-acting solution ensures the maximum amount of nutrient is made available to laying hens. Using the same diet, laying hens benefit from more available nutrition and in turn produce eggs that are consistently better in quality and nutritional value.”

3/14/17

More about Axtra® XBPHY:

● About phytase, xylanase and beta-glucanase

It has been established that early destruction of phytate is a key factor of nutrient availability. The degree of phytate destruction at the beginning of the digestive tract cascades and determines the degree of nutrient availability further on.

Xylanase and beta-glucanase work directly to breakdown high fibre layer diets to improve digestion by releasing more nutrients; improve feed uptake by reducing digesta viscosity; better channel animal’s energy for egg production by reducing the production of excessive secretions into the gut and improves litter quality and faecal consistency.

● Benefits of Axtra® XBPHY

The product is added to layer diets for either increasing performance or reducing feed costs.

Increase layer performance – This is achieved by adding Axtra® XBPHY to the usual layer diet. This means that using the same diet specifications, laying hens benefit from more available nutrients and in turn have a better and consistent egg production performance.

Reduction of feed cost – This is achieved by use of matrix values to decrease diet specifications for laying hens while achieving the same egg output.