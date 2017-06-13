DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) president William F. Feehery, Ph.D. will keynote the American Chemical Society (ACS) Green Chemistry Institute’s 21st Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering (GC&E) Conference on Tuesday, June 13 at 8:45 a.m. EST. Dr. Feehery will address other business leaders, policy makers, educators, students and professionals from the scientific and academic community to share his insights on the latest in green chemistry and engineering research.

“As biobased products increasingly compete favorably against conventional products on both price and performance, they offer the additional advantages of being renewable and more sustainable than traditional products,” commented Dr. Feehery. “These factors drive demand for continued innovation, new products and new jobs. The continued expansion of the bioeconomy is therefore not only the ‘right’ thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do from a business perspective.”

DuPont Industrial Biosciences is dedicated to making products and industrial processes more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable, through a unique combination of biotechnology, chemistry and material science. Key to the business is its ability to use green technology to turn breakthrough scientific innovation into impactful commercial products – creating sustainable solutions for customers that offer better performance on an industrial scale.

DuPont has been a leader in this technology for decades with an unrivalled track record of industry firsts. DuPont scientists’ innovative work in the development of enzymes has yielded advancements from renewably sourced fibers like Sorona®, a patented sustainable solution made with renewable, plant-based ingredients, to numerous animal nutrition enzyme solutions that help producers reach their profitability and sustainability goals, to a new method for producing furan dicarboxylic methyl ester or FDME from fructose, developed in partnership with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), which has the potential to impact the packaging, textiles, engineering plastics and many other industries—making them all more environmentally friendly.

As president of DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Dr. Feehery leads a global team of more than 2,500 scientists and engineers. Since joining the business in 2013, he has established himself as a prominent leader in the bioeconomy, ranked by Biofuels Digest as one of its top ten voices in 2016. He recently discussed cutting edge technologies that are catalysts for a more sustainable future at The Economist’s 2017 Sustainability Summit in March 2017.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) Green Chemistry Institute’s 21st Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering (GC&E) Conference, a premier conference in the scientific community, will examine innovative developments in green chemistry and investigate practical ways businesses, governments and academic institutions can create a more sustainable world. This year’s theme: ‘Making Our Way to a Sustainable Tomorrow,’ will challenge speakers and participants to explore cutting-edge technologies that will yield the most valuable results for a safer and brighter future. The three-day program will present attendees with a variety of insights from world-renowned scientific leaders to c-suite executives of Fortune 500 companies.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. For updates about how DuPont Industrial Biosciences is helping customers deliver cost-effective products with superior performance and sustainability, follow @DuPontBiobased on Twitter or visit our website at http://biosciences.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.