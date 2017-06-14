DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) is the 2017 European Bio-based Materials Company of the Year, according to leading market research firm Frost & Sullivan. The company was honored with the award for its innovation in the bio-based materials market and its commitment to shaping future development in the industry.

“From the carpets in your office to the clothes on your back, DuPont innovation in biomaterials offers high-performance with less impact on the environment,” said Michael Saltzberg, global business director for biomaterials at DuPont. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan’s experienced team, as we continue our work to find sustainable, practical solutions for our customers in a variety of markets.”

DuPont continues to show commitment to researching and developing technologies that build on its proud heritage of materials innovations. As an industry leader, the company has shown both commercial and pre-commercial success in developing new biomaterials that meet the needs of customers and consumers worldwide.

For example, DuPont™ Sorona®, a high-performance, patented polymer is made with a renewable, plant-based ingredient, for use in everything from carpets to ski jackets to sarees because it brings exceptional softness, inherent stain resistance, and uncompromising durability to a variety of applications.

“The successful development of DuPont’s versatile bio-based polymer comprised of 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients, Sorona®, demonstrates the company’s commitment to implementing innovative practices that lower reliance on fossil fuels and elevate product quality and manufacturing efficiency,” said Frost & Sullivan Vice President Leonidas Dokos. “Additionally, fiber made with Sorona® polymer possesses exceptional softness, high durability, stretch, and stain resistance, and often outperforms petroleum-based products.”

DuPont continues to bring new biomaterials innovations forward. In early 2016, DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced a breakthrough technology that produces a revolutionary biobased monomer, furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), from a renewable feedstock. The groundbreaking process has potential to expand the materials landscape with applications in packaging, textiles and engineering plastics.

Until last year, FDME had long been sought-after and researched, but had not yet been available at commercial scale and at reasonable cost. ADM and DuPont have taken the initial step in the process of bringing FDME to market by moving forward on the scale-up phase of the project. An integrated 60 ton-per-year demonstration plant is currently under construction in Decatur, Illinois, and is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2017. The facility will provide potential customers with sufficient product quantities for testing and research as well as the required basic data for a planned commercial-scale plant.

“After thorough research and tracking industry best practices, there is no question that DuPont is a standout in the bio-based materials space. Frost & Sullivan believes that DuPont offers the industry innovative biomaterials, design and management,” said Dokos. “On behalf of my team at Frost & Sullivan, we’re proud to present DuPont with the 2017 European Bio-based Materials Company of the Year Award.”

DuPont – one of the first companies to publicly establish environmental goals more than 25 years ago – has broadened its sustainability commitments beyond internal footprint reduction to include market-driven targets for both revenue and research and development investment. The goals are tied directly to business growth, specifically to the development of safer and environmentally improved new products for key global markets.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit

http://www.dupont.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements are: fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting products based on biotechnology and, in general, for products for the agriculture industry; outcome of significant litigation and environmental matters, including realization of associated indemnification assets, if any; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns which could affect demand as well as availability of products for the agriculture industry; ability to protect and enforce the company’s intellectual property rights; successful integration of acquired businesses and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses; and risks related to the agreement entered on December 11, 2015, with The Dow Chemical Company pursuant to which the companies have agreed to effect an all-stock merger of equals, including the completion of the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing, the ability to fully and timely realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and risks related to the intended business separations contemplated to occur after the completion of the proposed transaction. Important risk factors relating to the proposed transaction and intended business separations include, but are not limited to, (i) the completion of the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the new combined company’s operations and other conditions to the completion of the merger, (ii) the ability of Dow and DuPont to integrate the business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, risks and costs and pursuit and/or implementation of the potential separations, including anticipated timing, any changes to the configuration of businesses included in the potential separation if implemented, (iii) the intended separation of the agriculture, material science and specialty products businesses of the combined company post-mergers in one or more tax efficient transactions on anticipated terms and timing, including a number of conditions which could delay, prevent or otherwise adversely affect the proposed transactions, including possible issues or delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals or clearances, disruptions in the financial markets or other potential barriers, (iv) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Dow, DuPont or their respective directors, (v) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Dow’s or DuPont’s business, including current plans and operations, (vi) the ability of Dow or DuPont to retain and hire key personnel, (vii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger, (viii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DowDuPont common stock, (ix) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions, (x) legislative, regulatory and economic developments, (xi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect Dow’s and/or DuPont’s financial performance, (xii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact Dow’s or DuPont’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions and (xiii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed merger, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 declared effective by the SEC on June 9, 2016 (File No. 333-209869), as last amended, (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with the proposed merger. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Registration Statement are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Dow’s or DuPont’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Neither Dow nor DuPont assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements regarding the proposed transaction and intended business separations, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. The company undertakes no duty to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

# # #

06/14/17

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.