Water, oxygen, and energy are all key elements for healthy skin and general well-being. DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) has harnessed this hidden power in its latest innovation to protect and energize the skin: DuPont™ GENENCARE® OSMS MI, a natural active ingredient for personal care applications.

Our skin is the first line of defense against external influences. Nature has designed our skin to adjust to external stress factors by maintaining the water balance within skin cells. Small molecules called osmolytes play an active role in this water regulation, creating osmotic balance. As an active osmolyte, GENENCARE® OSMS MI helps regulate the water balance within skin cells and prevents damage from heat and UV radiation.

“We’re excited to make available the new GENENCARE® OSMS MI to DuPont customers,” said Piera Pericu, global personal care segment leader within Home and Personal Care division. “Our entire GENENCARE® line helps to unlock nature’s secrets and apply the power of natural active ingredients to create products that consumers will love.”

Ecocert-certified GENENCARE® OSMS MI, highly purified myo-inositol, is more than a strong osmoprotectant and moisturizer. This vitamin-like ingredient is a precursor molecule for important cell messengers and is proven to increase the skin cell metabolism (oxygen consumption and energy stock level) and improves skin tonicity, as recently demonstrated by our latest in vivo tests.

DuPont will be demonstrating its latest innovation at in-cosmetics Global 2017 in London from April 4 to April 6, 2017. A series of sample formulations based on the latest Korean skin care trends will be on display at the DuPont Sensory Bar in booth AA40. With its GENENCARE® portfolio, DuPont is reinventing traditional skin care rituals with the latest natural active ingredients, helping consumers take better care of their skin from the inside out.

Unlocking the power of nature is the foundation of DuPont™ GENENCARE® OSMS, a line of naturally sourced osmolytes for skin, hair and color cosmetics applications. Derived from non-GMO sugar beets, GENENCARE® OSMS is certified 100 percent plant-based origin and carries Ecocert, Cosmos and Natrue certifications.

2/22/17

