Today, DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) and silage storage specialists Bock UK Ltd (Bock) announced a strategic partnership where Bock will demonstrate DuPont’s biogas enzyme technology at commercial scale in the U.K. market. The enzyme technology, OPTIMASH® AD-100, has been shown to help biogas producers in the agricultural sector improve yields and process robustness, which ultimately can increase customers’ revenue and profitability while simultaneously increasing offerings in renewable energy.

DuPont intends to provide its OPTIMASH® AD-100 enzyme biotechnology, an innovative and easy to use liquid enzyme product that has been shown to produce up to a 13 percent increase in biogas yields in anaerobic digesters, to Bock for distribution of the biogas enzymes to customers across the United Kingdom.

The biotechnology works by accelerating the breakdown of various materials such as maize silage, grasses, straw, as well as manures and some food wastes, resulting in sugars more suitable for conversion into biogas. DuPont entered the growing biogas sector with the launch of OPTIMASH® AD-100 in July 2016.

“Since the launch of DuPont’s enzyme biotechnology OPTIMASH® AD-100, we have been confident that our biogas enzymes can help rural and farm communities around the world,” said Jaclyn DeMartini, Ph.D., global business director of Biogas Enzymes, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “This strategic partnership with Bock UK brings our biotechnology to those customers in the U.K. and improves biogas production and economics through the use of DuPont enzyme technologies.”

“We are very proud to form this strategic partnership with DuPont and are eager to bring this biogas enzyme technology to our network of consumers in the United Kingdom,” said Will Wilson, business development manager, Bock UK. “With our expertise in silage storage across the U.K. anaerobic digestion (AD) industry and DuPont’s track record as a world-leading industrial biotechnology company, I am confident that this partnership will produce great results and bring customers an exceptional product that will ultimately increase the financial performance of U.K. AD plants.”

The strategic partnership was announced ahead of the UK AD & Biogas and World Biogas Expo 2017, hosted by The Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on July 5-6. DuPont Senior Scientist Sandra Hinz will speak on a panel – entitled “Innovation in biomethane production: latest technologies and market opportunities” on July 5 at 12 p.m. BST – about how enzyme technology drives profits in biogas production. During Hinz’s presentation, she will discuss DuPont’s dedication to the continued growth and improvement of the biogas industry and how partnerships, with industry manufacturers like Bock UK will enhance the biogas process. Both companies will be represented at the conference respectively. DuPont Industrial Biosciences will be available to discuss biogas enzyme products at their booth located at E215. Bock’s team will have an exhibit at stand L401.

Bock UK are the U.K. leaders in silage storage supplying over 50 AD plants in the U.K. with patented sloping wall silage clamps and many more plants with silage clamp covers and accessories. Over 2 million tonnes of silage is stored in Bock UK silage clamps on AD plants in the U.K.

Bock UK’s goal is to help our customers achieve the best possible silage quality and efficiency within their AD plants, through design, experience and innovation. You can learn more about Bock UK and the range of products online http://www.bock-uk.com, or on Twitter @Bock_UK. Please call (+01787 220 560) or email (sales@bock-uk.com) the team at Bock UK for more information.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. For updates about how DuPont Industrial Biosciences is helping customers deliver cost-effective products with superior performance and sustainability, follow @DuPontBiobased on Twitter or visit our website at http://biosciences.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

6/28/17