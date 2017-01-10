DuPont Named Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovator

Clarviate Analytics has named DuPont a 2016 Top Global Innovator for the sixth consecutive year. The program, based on proprietary data, recognizes the most innovative corporations and institutions in the world that shape the future through the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies.

“Each and every day, DuPont scientists and engineers translate discoveries to valuable new products and technologies for our customers,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer Douglas Muzyka. “We are honored to be included on the Top 100 Global Innovator list, as it recognizes the positive impact that our innovations are having – enabling a better, safer, and healthier life for people everywhere.”

DuPont’s newest innovations include:



New conductive ink for digital printing

Advanced fermentation systems to improve ethanol yield

Detergent enzymes that renew and protect consumers’ favorite garments,

The new highest yielding Pioneer® brand A-Series soybean varieties,

Danisco® FloraFit® customizable probiotics and HOWARU® premium probiotics which support digestive health and immune system, and

New DuPont™ Temprion™ portfolio of thermal management materials for electronic applications such as hand-held devices, computers, car batteries and high-power electronic motors where heat dissipation is a major concern.

These new innovations complement DuPont’s broad portfolio of innovations, including: DuPont™ Corian® Charging Surface providing wireless charging for phones and tablets, DuPont™ Kevlar® advanced ballistic protection and consumer products, Tyvek® HomeWrap®, medical packaging and protective apparel solutions, Nomex® thermal protection, Pioneer® brand Optimum® AcreMax® insect protection products, Sorona® renewably sourced fibers, and Rynaxypyr® insect control. In 2015, DuPont recorded about $8 billion in sales from new products and applications launched between 2012 and 2015.

The Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top100 Global Innovators program, formerly the Intellectual Property & Science business of Thomson Reuters is now in its sixth year. The program has served as a trustworthy investment resource and a testament to increased R&D funding, global patent filing and new market development, resulting in greater revenue and enhanced regional economic activity. According to Clarviate Analytics, the firms on the list generated more than $4 trillion revenue in 2015 and spent more than $227 billion on research and development. On average, the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators invest 9.1 percent more in R&D than those in the S&P 100.

The Clarviate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovator methodology is based on patent volume, patent-grant success rates, global reach and invention influence. The full report is available at http://top100innovators.stateofinnovation.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

# # #

01/10/17

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.