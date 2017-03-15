Progression is at the heart of the Nitro Circus brand as our world-class athletes take action sports to new heights with each groundbreaking world’s first. Our relationship with DuPont is perfectly aligned with that drive to innovate. Past News Releases RSS DuPont Announces Winners of DuPont™...

DuPont™ Kevlar® Sponsors...

DuPont Protection Technologies and...

DuPont Protection Solutions (DuPont) today announced that it has entered a two-year global agreement for DuPont™ Kevlar® with Nitro Circus, an action sports company dedicated to electrifying cross-platform entertainment.

Nitro Circus is known for its world-class athletes whose cutting-edge, jaw-dropping stunts break records and achieve seemingly impossible feats. DuPont and Nitro Circus share a passion for enabling athletes around the globe to defy limits and to push boundaries. Through this relationship, DuPont will work with Nitro Circus athletes, innovators and gear providers across several action sport disciplines globally and at the Nitro World Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 24, 2017.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with Nitro Circus,” said John Richard, global business director, DuPont Protection Solutions. “Kevlar® is growing into new and exciting consumer applications such as high-performance athletic equipment and apparel, electronics and luggage. The adaptability of Kevlar® is helping designers make products that are lighter, stronger and safer. This versatility, combined with the legendary reputation of the DuPont™ Kevlar® brand, is one of the reasons customers choose Kevlar® to help them grow.”

“Progression is at the heart of the Nitro Circus brand as our world-class athletes take action sports to new heights with each groundbreaking world’s first,” said Brett Clarke, chief commercial officer for Nitro Circus. “Our relationship with DuPont is perfectly aligned with that drive to innovate. We look forward to working with Kevlar® to explore how this cutting-edge technology can help riders achieve their goals while at the same time increasing athlete safety.”

For over 50 years, Kevlar® has provided strength and protection to firefighters, police officers and soldiers. Today, it’s inspiring athletes to soar higher and farther than ever before. Whether it’s a surfboard that won’t snap, a helmet that won’t crack, or a shoe that won’t blow out during a dead lift, as part of the Dare Bigger™ campaign, Kevlar® fiber helps give you the confidence you need to perform at your best.

Nitro Circus is the world’s top action sports entertainment company. Founded by global superstar Travis Pastrana in 2003, it quickly grew into a worldwide phenomenon producing exciting, entertaining and utterly original media content for television and film. In 2010, it was transformed into a blockbuster live tour that has since played to more than 3 million people in over 160 cities on five continents. Nitro Circus also has established itself as one of the top brands in sports and entertainment online, reaching a quarter of a billion people every month across all of its social media platforms. For more information please visit http://www.nitrocircus.com.

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions, visit http://www.dupont.com/corporate-functions/our-company/businesses/protection-solutions.html.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

# # #

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.