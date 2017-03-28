DuPont Nutrition & Health and Healthspan Limited have successfully collaborated to develop Super 50 Pro: Healthspan’s most advanced live bacteria supplement. Hence its name, the supplement contains an unprecedented 50 billion friendly bacteria from four highly researched DuPont™ Danisco® strains. Included is a high level of Bifidobacterium lactis which has been shown to decline in the body as we age. The supplement is formulated based on the unique B. lactis Bl-04® and HN019™ strains which in combination with the two Lactobacillus strains La-14® and Lp-115® are guaranteed to deliver no less than 50 billion CFU at end of product shelf life. Super 50 Pro is designed to support digestion, immunity and energy metabolism. Calcium and the vitamins D3 and B6 are included for their role in supporting digestive and immune health, as well as energy metabolism.

Tim Pethick, CEO, Healthspan commented, “The regulatory situation in Europe motivates brands to add ingredients which enable the use of an EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) health or nutrition claim on product formulations. However, combining live bacteria with ingredients like vitamins and minerals is not an easy task and calls for special formulation and manufacturing capabilities, which is why we turned to DuPont Nutrition & Health as our strategic development partner for this unique supplement product. The vast experience of DuPont in this area and its long-term dedication to the importance of probiotics and gastrointestinal health made it the perfect fit for this launch.”

The Science behind Super 50 Pro

Both Bifidobacterium strains included in Super 50 Pro have been substantially clinically documented to positively impact immune function; with B. lactis Bl-04® supporting respiratory health (1) and B. lactis HN019™ supporting immune response (2, 3) and having a favorable effect on markers of metabolic syndrome (2). B. lactis HN019™ also has been shown to have a favorable effect on bowel function (4, 5). Furthermore, of the Lactobacillus strains included in Super 50 Pro, L. acidophilus La-14® has been shown to promote healthy immune response (7); and the L. plantarum Lp-115®, which is of vegetable origin (6), has been shown to adhere to human intestinal mucus (8).

“By combining probiotics, vitamins and calcium that all act on immune and digestive health and energy metabolism, Super 50 Pro has a very compelling health proposition to offer,” remarks Arthur Ouwehand, Ph.D., research manager, DuPont Nutrition & Health.

A Winning Combination - Unique Marketing and Industry-Leading Science

Healthspan, the U.K.'s Number 1 direct supplier of vitamins and supplements, has an impressive suite of consumer facing activities in place to support the product launch including a powerful media campaign, key opinion leader activities, loyalty club programmes and extensive online activities.

“At DuPont, we understand that the power of probiotics rest in their ability to effectively maintain and restore good health. That's why we invest heavily in documenting the health benefits of our probiotic range. Consumers understand the benefits of healthy bacteria and understand that the number of live bacteria delivered by the product is crucial for effect. This is the reason why at DuPont we have developed a unique competence in formulating and manufacturing competitive and shelf stable high potency premium products,” explained Ole Danielsen, global marketing director, dietary supplements, DuPont Nutrition & Health.

High potency, stability and efficacy are a hallmark of the DuPont™ Danisco® HOWARU® premium probiotics portfolio. Quality is extremely important in probiotic production, and the DuPont reputation for manufacturing quality has always been a differentiator. A patented stabilization technology ensures our probiotics remain viable throughout shelf life.

For more information about Super50 Pro and the full Healthspan product line please visit: https://www.healthspan.co.uk/products/super50-pro

Healthspan, based in Guernsey, was founded in 1996 by local businessman Derek Coates and has since acquired a customer database of 2.5 million. Over the last 20 years, Healthspan has raised more than £1 million for charity. Visit http://www.healthspan.co.uk for more information.

DuPont Nutrition & Health combines in-depth knowledge of food and nutrition with current research and expert science to deliver unmatched value to the food, beverage and dietary supplement industries. We are innovative solvers, drawing on deep consumer insights and a broad product portfolio to help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

03/28/17

