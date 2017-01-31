Judges Announced for the 29th DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation

We strive each year to bring together the best and brightest minds in packaging worldwide. The diverse viewpoints the judges convey are instrumental in keeping the industry’s longest running, independently judged awards program competitive and relevant.

DuPont Packaging has assembled a distinguished panel of packaging experts representing multiple markets around the world to identify the winners of the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation. Now in its 29th year, the highly sought-after DuPont Packaging Awards inspire excellence and catalyze innovation across the packaging chain and around the globe.

Entry is free and nominations will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2017. Forms are available at packagingawards.dupont.com.

“We strive each year to bring together the best and brightest minds in packaging worldwide. The diverse viewpoints the judges convey are instrumental in keeping the industry’s longest running, independently judged awards program competitive and relevant. It’s a trademark of the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation,” said Bernard Rioux, global packaging leader, DuPont Performance Materials. “We are pleased with the diversity of this year’s panel and appreciate the time the judges spend in review, analysis and deliberation, dedicated to advancing our shared purpose of promoting excellence in packaging.”

The judges will travel from around the world to Wilmington, Del., March 13-15, 2017, where they will share their unique industry insights as they assess this year’s entries. The judges will consider excellence in the following areas: technological advancement, responsible packaging and enhanced user experience.

The 2017 judging panel includes:



Oktay Aral – Global Flexible Packaging R&D Lead, pladis, Turkey

Jason Barber – Principal R&D Engineer, PepsiCo., USA

David Luttenberger, CPP – Global Packaging Director, Mintel Group Ltd., USA, (Lead Judge)

Tom Manske – Director, Global Snacks R&D – Packaging Research, Quality, Nutrition and Technology, The Kellogg Company, USA

Anirban Mukherjee – Director Global Packaging – Asia Pacific, Johnson & Johnson, Singapore

Eric Pavone – Business Development Director - Web-fed, BOBST, Switzerland

Hari Reddy, Vice President R&D, Bemis North America, Bemis Company Inc., USA

Claire Sarantopoulos – Senior Scientist, Center of Packaging Technology of the Food Technology Institute, Brazil

Richard Smith – Manufacturing Systems Manager, Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, Australia

Full biographies are available HERE.

“I’m honored to be asked to return as lead judge,” said David Luttenberger, CPP, global packaging director, Mintel Group Ltd. “This gathering of global experts offer perspectives that help us better identify excellence in technological advancement, responsible packaging and enhanced user experience. The judging process is robust and the face-to-face opportunity gives us a chance to not only interact, but to touch, feel and experience the packaging as the consumer would – that’s imperative to the process. Honorees who earn a DuPont Award have worked incredibly hard; they’re up against the best, and challenged by the best minds in the industry.”

Brand owners, retailers, packaging designers, converters and technology providers from around the world are encouraged to enter their packaging solution, provided it is commercially available. There is no fee to enter, and DuPont materials do not need to be in the packaging structure. Winners will be notified in late spring. Information on the program and past winners are posted on packagingawards.dupont.com.

DuPont Performance Materials (DPM) is a leading innovator of thermoplastics, elastomers, renewably sourced polymers, high-performance parts and shapes, as well as resins that act as adhesives, sealants, and modifiers. DPM supports a globally linked network of regional application development experts who work with customers throughout the value chain to develop innovative solutions in automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, electrical/electronics and other industries. For additional information about DuPont Packaging Awards, visit packagingawards.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

