As the industry leader in solar solutions that delivers proven power and lasting value for customers around the world, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions introduced new innovations for its DuPont™ Solamet® photovoltaic metallization paste to enable advanced screen printing at the 2017 International Photovoltaic Power Generation Expo in Tokyo, Japan.

Specially designed for double printing, Solamet® PVD1x and PVD2x comprise an integrated two-layer solution with excellent compatibility to maximize cell performance. The first layer demonstrates super low contact resistance and excellent fine line printing, while the second layer delivers better electrical conductance and good solderability for high adhesion. This leading solution for double printing enables more than 0.1 percent efficiency gain.

DuPont also introduced Solamet® PVM1x to support the new development of the Mesh-Cross-Free (MCF) screen. Solamet® PVM1x has excellent matchability with various MCF parameters, outstanding printability and yield to both multi and mono wafers with 0.1 percent efficiency gain.

“DuPont is proud to be a leader in the photovoltaic industry by pioneering more than 130 innovations in Solamet® that consistently enable our customers to improve power output and reduce total system installation costs,” said Daniel LeCloux, global technology manager, DuPont Photovoltaic & Advanced Materials. “We continuously develop metallization materials to enable novel cell technologies.”

At the Expo, DuPont is collaborating with Taiwan Solar Energy Company (TSEC) to demonstrate the increased efficiency and power output that DuPont™ Solamet® technology can provide. TSEC, which specializes in manufacturing high performance, top quality mono- and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules, has observed 21.15 percent cell efficiency and module power output as high as 305 Watts (60 pcs) in its mono PERC modules.

“DuPont continues to deliver technology advancements that enable module manufacturers to improve their product offerings,” said C.J. Hung, president of Taiwan Solar Energy Company. “We have come to count on the ability of DuPont to constantly push the boundaries of photovoltaic materials that enable solar products to be more efficient, reliable and offer a higher return on investment.”

In addition to spotlighting DuPont™ Solamet® front side silver pastes, the DuPont booth at PV Expo 2017, located at E43-9, will feature DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF film, the only backsheet material vigorously tested in the field for more than 30 years to improve lifelong performance and reliability. DuPont™ Xavan® weed control fabric for ground mounted systems, which helps make system operation and maintenance safer and easier, and DuPont high-performance polymers that enable lighter-weight system installations also will be featured. DuPont experts will discuss the company’s rigorous Module Accelerated Sequential Testing (MAST) procedure, which better determines the long-term performance of systems by simulating real-world conditions and by combining and repeating multiple aging stresses.

DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DPVS) is the leading supplier of specialty materials to the solar energy industry. Since 1975 more than half of the world’s 900 million installed solar panels contain DuPont materials. The DPVS portfolio, including Solamet® photovoltaic metallization pastes and DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride films, is the established benchmark of the industry, delivering lifelong value through proven performance, reliability, efficiency, and best return on investment. To learn more, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

