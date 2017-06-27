DuPont Pioneer (DuPont) and ERS Genomics (ERS) announced a technology license agreement whereby DuPont gains exclusive rights to the ERS patent portfolio covering CRISPR-Cas genome editing technology for all agricultural uses and applications in plants. ERS was formed to commercialize the foundational intellectual property (IP) of the CRISPR-Cas technology from co-inventor and co-owner Emmanuelle Charpentier, Ph.D.

“We see CRISPR-Cas technology as an advancement in plant breeding which can enable a new era in crop improvement. This licensing agreement with ERS is a piece of DuPont Pioneer’s strategy to position our business as a leader in the application of CRISPR-Cas in agriculture,” said Neal Gutterson, vice president, Research & Development at DuPont Pioneer. “Our intention is to collaborate with public and private entities globally, to apply CRISPR-Cas to a wide set of crops and maximize the value of this important technology for the greater good.”

"This technology has had a tremendous impact on biological research and holds promise across a range of important applications," said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "We are proud to have DuPont Pioneer, a leading innovator in agriculture, as one of our key strategic licensees as we continue to make the technology broadly available for all other available applications through licensing."

The licensing agreement with ERS complements DuPont’s previously announced CRISPR-Cas licensing and collaboration agreements with Caribou Biosciences and Vilnius University. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The DuPont patent estate comprises more than 60 patents and patent applications related to the use of CRISPR for bacteria identification and immunization. It also comprises patent applications related to CRISPR-Cas gene editing technology.

Pioneer is applying CRISPR-Cas as an advanced plant breeding tool to develop seed products for greater environmental resiliency, productivity and sustainability. Pioneer has defined CRISPR-Cas guiding principles, which include helping enable others wanting to develop agricultural products using CRISPR-Cas by providing access to its IP, technology capabilities, infrastructure and scientific expertise.

ERS Genomics was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR-Cas9 intellectual property held by Emmanuelle Charpentier, Ph.D. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. For additional information please visit http://www.ersgenomics.com.

DuPont Pioneer is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere. Science with Service Delivering Success®

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

DuPont Forward-Looking Statements

On December 11, 2015, DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company (“TDCC”) announced entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, (the “Merger Agreement”) under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger (the “Merger Transaction”), subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval. The combined company will be DowDuPont Inc. DuPont and Dow intend that, following consummation of the Merger Transaction, that DowDuPont Inc. will pursue, subject to the receipt of approval by the board of directors of DowDuPont, the separation of the combined company’s agriculture business, specialty products business, and materials science business through a series of tax-efficient transactions (collectively, the “Intended Business Separations”). For more information, please see DuPont’s latest annual, quarterly and current reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, as well as the joint proxy/prospectus included in the DowDuPont Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with the Merger Transaction. In connection with the European Commission (EC) grant of conditional regulatory clearance in Europe for the Merger Transaction, DuPont entered into a definitive agreement (the “FMC Transaction Agreement”) with FMC Corporation (FMC). Under the FMC Transaction Agreement subject to the closing of the Merger Transaction in addition to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, FMC will acquire certain Crop Protection business and R&D assets from DuPont and DuPont has agreed to acquire certain assets relating to FMC’s Health and Nutrition segment, (collectively, the “FMC Transactions”.)

This document contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the company’s strategy for growth, product development, regulatory approval, market position, anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, timing of anticipated benefits from restructuring actions, outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, expenditures, financial results and timing of, as well as expected benefits, including synergies, from proposed merger with The Dow Chemical Company and intended post-merger separations, are forward looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the DowDuPont Merger or the FMC Transactions, to make or take any filing or other action required to consummate such transactions in a timely manner or at all, are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements are: fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting products based on biotechnology and, in general, for products for the agriculture industry; outcome of significant litigation and environmental matters, including realization of associated indemnification assets, if any; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, natural disasters and weather events and patterns which could affect demand as well as availability of products for the agriculture industry; ability to protect and enforce the company’s intellectual property rights; successful integration of acquired businesses and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses; and risks related to the DowDuPont Merger Transaction and the FMC Transactions. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the DowDuPont Merger and the FMC Transactions, are or will be more fully discussed in (1) DuPont’s most recently filed Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, (2) DuPont’s subsequently filed Form 10-K and 10-Q reports and (3) the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC in connection with the DowDuPont Merger. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. The company assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

