DuPont Pioneer Launches Open Innovation Website

DuPont Pioneer today announced the launch of a new component of its long-standing innovation strategy. A website (openinnovation.pioneer.com) dedicated to connecting third-party innovators with DuPont Pioneer scientists is now available and focused on five strategic areas – trait discovery, plant breeding, enabling technologies, biologicals and digital solutions.

“DuPont Pioneer is building on its long history of collaboration to advance science-based customer solutions by enhancing its open innovation strategy,” said Neal Gutterson, vice president, Research and Development for DuPont Pioneer. “Through this broad-based approach, we make available our resources to collaborators and develop the most innovative technologies in agriculture, then apply our production scale and route to market to rapidly deploy novel solutions to farmers around the world.”

Currently there are three active grant opportunities posted on the open innovation web portal targeted to disease resistance; advancements in template-based CRISPR-Cas genome editing; and, big data cluster analysis.

Potential collaborators also are encouraged to submit ideas for consideration beyond the currently available grants. Terms for selected open innovation projects are tailored on a case-by-case basis in a discussion with DuPont Pioneer’s open innovation team.

