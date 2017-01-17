IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar® Survivors’ Club® Inducts 27 Officers in 2016

DuPont continues to be committed to research and development of new technologies with Kevlar® to help maintain the safety of law enforcement personnel and improve their chances of survival in the event of life-threatening situations. Past News Releases RSS KBIS 2017: DuPont™ Corian®...

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and DuPont Protection Solutions announced today that they inducted 27 officers to the IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar® Survivors’ Club® in 2016.

The IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar® Survivors’ Club® honors law enforcement personnel who, in the course of protecting the communities they serve, have survived potentially debilitating or life-threatening incidents thanks to their body armor. The 2016 inductees include officers serving in Colorado, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and other states. The situations they faced were as varied as the job of law enforcement itself, but the outcomes were the same: survival, the chance to return home to family and continue doing the jobs they love.

“We look forward to working together with DuPont in the upcoming year to continue to raise awareness of the importance of officer safety practices,” said IACP President Donald W. De Lucca, Chief of the Doral, Florida, Police Department. “Through the Center for Officer Safety and Wellness, IACP is committed to looking at officer mental well-being, physical health and tactical safety through a diverse number of programs. DuPont has been a steadfast supporter of these efforts and is equally committed to keeping officers safe.”

For more than 50 years, DuPont™ Kevlar® has helped keep law enforcement officers safe so they can in turn help keep their communities safe. The everyday dangers officers face while protecting the public make the increased use of body armor essential to reducing the likelihood of death and disability.

“DuPont continues to be committed to research and development of new technologies with Kevlar® to help maintain the safety of law enforcement personnel and improve their chances of survival in the event of life-threatening situations,” said Steve LaGanke, Global Marketing Manager, Kevlar® Protection. “We’re dedicated to helping protect those who protect us.”

Founded in 1987, the IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar® Survivors’ Club® has, to date, honored well over 3,000 officers whose body armor helped save them from death or serious injury. For details about the IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar® Survivors’ Club®, visit http://www.theiacp.org/survivorsclub.

About the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is a professional association for law enforcement worldwide. For more than 120 years, the IACP has been launching internationally acclaimed programs, speaking on behalf of law enforcement, conducting groundbreaking research, and providing exemplary programs and services to members across the globe.

Today, the IACP continues to be recognized as a leader in these areas. By maximizing the collective efforts of the membership, IACP actively supports law enforcement through advocacy, outreach, education, and programs.

Through ongoing strategic partnerships across the public safety spectrum, the IACP provides members with resources and support in all aspects of law enforcement policy and operations. These tools help members perform their jobs effectively, efficiently, and safely while also educating the public on the role of law enforcement to help build sustainable community relations.

About DuPont Protection Solutions

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters—people, structures and the environment—and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions visit: http://www.dupont.com/protection-solutions.

DuPont™ and Kevlar® are a trademark and a registered trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.