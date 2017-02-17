As Corian® has evolved throughout the years, it has withstood the test of time by being a beloved design medium favored by the people that create with it. We, as a company, return that admiration and are honored to support events like Modernism Week. Past News Releases RSS IACP/DuPont™ Kevlar®...

Modernism Week, the annual 11-day festival celebrating all things modern, will be kicking off Feb. 16-26 and DuPont™ Corian® will be contributing to the Mid-Century Modern phenomenon through a set of inspiring home renovations and a major sponsorship of the event. Corian® Design invites visitors of Modernism Week to visit the Corian® Pop-Up Studio at CAMP (Community and Meeting Place), participate in the inaugural Learning Lab Event, and tour one of the outstanding design projects listed below, which feature unique applications of Corian® and Zodiaq®.

Christopher Kennedy Compound: The Christopher Kennedy Compound returns to Modernism Week to re-design the new home of style expert and tastemaker Kelly Lee, who has selected Corian® and Zodiaq® throughout the indoor, outdoor and recreational areas of the home (Open for 8 Days of Tours and Events).

Thomboy Properties: Jackie Thomas and DeeAnn McCoy re-design a home set in a golf course in Indian Canyons. A home that stays true to its mid-century modern roots while introducing advanced technologies and unique applications of Corian® and Zodiaq®. Guests will be greeted with a spectacular foyer wall, crafted with Corian® Deep Titanium.

Two Architectural Masterpieces: The Chino Canyon Project represents neighboring of old and new – a never-constructed plan by late architect Al Beadle; the other by Lance O'Donnell (o2 Architecture) exemplify the very best of midcentury architecture in Palm Springs. (Open for 10 Days of Tours)

Desert Eichler Homes: Don't miss two newly constructed Desert Eichler homes by Kud Properties featuring Corian® in the bath and Zodiaq® to complete the kitchen design. Original Eichler homes modernized for today's living. (Feb. 18 is "Eichler Day")

“We think there is an interesting parallel with Corian® and Mid-Century Modern design, as materials and design movements that continue to evolve while simultaneously being ahead of their time,” said John Richard, global business director for DuPont Surfaces.

“As Corian® has evolved throughout the years, it has withstood the test of time by being a beloved design medium favored by the people that create with it. We, as a company, return that admiration and are honored to support events like Modernism Week, which are vital to the preservation of sustainable modern living,” added Richard.

Modernism Week is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, providing scholarships to local Palm Springs students pursuing college educations in the fields of architecture and design; as well as giving grants to local and state organizations for their efforts to preserve modernist architecture throughout the state of California.

2/17/17

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.