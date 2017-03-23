DuPont™ Nomex® Marks First 50 Years of Enabling Endless Possibilities

During the past 50 years, Nomex® has helped keep people safe while they drilled beneath the earth’s core, rocketed to outer space and tackled countless other challenges that were once considered impossible.

DuPont Protection Solutions today announced that it is kicking off a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of DuPont™ Nomex®, an inherently heat- and flame-resistant fiber used to help provide protection to millions of people and critical processes worldwide. Throughout the year, a series of celebratory events and activities will be held to not only mark this major milestone, but to focus on the future.

A new brand platform, Nomex® Never Quit™, was developed to coincide with the 50th anniversary. Never Quit™ exemplifies the spirit of the heroes and innovators around the world who rely on the unparalleled protection of Nomex®, while underscoring the DuPont commitment to continuous innovation. The Never Quit™ brand platform was unveiled the week of March 13, 2017, at the following trade shows: CWIEME (Coil Winding, Insulation & Electrical Manufacturing Exhibition) Shanghai in China; 84th International Conference of Doble Clients in Boston, Mass., USA; Expo Seguridad Industrial in Mexico City, Mexico; and JEC World 2017 in Paris, France.

“During the past 50 years, Nomex® has helped keep people safe while they drilled beneath the earth’s core, rocketed to outer space and tackled countless other challenges that were once considered impossible,” said John Richard, DuPont™ Nomex® global business director. “We are certainly proud of what Nomex® has made possible in the past, but we believe that the best is yet to come,” said Richard. “That’s why we will continue to innovate and collaborate with companies around the world, using the unparalleled protection of Nomex® to help solve the toughest challenges of the next 50 years, and beyond.”

Nomex® brand fiber is used across a diverse range of applications, but it is perhaps best known as a critical component in protective apparel. Today, more than 3 million firefighters around the world are protected by turnout gear, stationwear and accessories made of Nomex® due to its unique combination of flame protection, durability and mobility. Nomex® also is used in apparel worn by military pilots and combat vehicle crew; auto racing drivers, pit crew members and track officials; and industrial workers at risk from flash fire and electric arc hazards.

In paper and pressboard form, Nomex® addresses the diverse demands of the electrical industry. Its inherent flame resistance combined with high levels of electrical, chemical and mechanical integrity make Nomex® ideally suited for a broad range of electrical insulation applications. Manufacturers of transformers, generators, motors and other electrical equipment rely on the unique combination of Nomex® properties to help optimize performance, increase reliability and extend the service life of their own products.

Honeycomb composites made of Nomex® can be found in a wide range of aerospace applications – from aircraft cabin floors, overhead bins and bulkheads to landing gear doors, engine nacelles, helicopter rotor blades and much more. The inherent flame resistance, lightweight strength and durability of honeycomb composites made of Nomex® help address the stringent safety standards and fuel efficiency requirements of commercial aircraft.

DuPont introduced Nomex® in woven and nonwoven forms in 1967. Nomex® grew out of fundamental research and development (R&D) work conducted by Paul Morgan and Stephanie Kwolek. The impetus for discovery of this inherently flame-resistant fiber was the deaths of numerous race car drivers in fiery crashes. Building on the work of his colleagues, Wilfred Sweeny, found a way to make a high molecular weight product that could be spun into a tough crystallizable fiber (later named Nomex®) that possessed outstanding thermal- and flame-resistant properties. Fittingly, Nomex® was first tested in racing suits in 1966 before being commercialized the following year. In 2002, Sweeny was recognized for his contributions with a Lavoisier Medal, the highest honor of science excellence awarded by DuPont.

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial and healthcare workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® helps protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions, visit: http://www.dupont.com/corporate-functions/our-company/businesses/protection-solutions.html.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

