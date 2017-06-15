Our system approach allows installers to have a fluid applied membrane, a fluid applied flashing and joint compound, along with sealants that are all compatible and install seamlessly together in the field. Past News Releases RSS DuPont Launches New Tychem®...

DuPont Protection Solutions (DuPont) today announced DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System, the next generation of fluid applied air/water barriers in the portfolio of DuPont Building Envelope products. DuPont has taken the industry-leading performance of traditional DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied products and developed a DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System, combining superior air and water barrier and industry-leading vapor permeability, into a reformulated fluid-applied membrane for ease of use on most commercial substrates.

"This innovation is exciting for our customers who need longer open times in the field as well as a product that is much easier to spray on the wall," stated Tim Wilson, DuPont North America commercial marketing manager. “Our system approach allows installers to have a fluid applied membrane, a fluid applied flashing and joint compound, along with sealants that are all compatible and install seamlessly together in the field."

DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System offers features not available elsewhere in the industry. Providing an ideal combination of air and water holdout, the reformulated innovation boasts some of the highest vapor permeability among the competition at 22Perms. Applied by typical spraying equipment, the product is installed in a one-coat lift of 25 mils, thus saving valuable installation time, and providing up to two and a half times as much coverage per gallon as competing products depending on the wall substrate.” Additionally, the combination of STPE Technology and high solids content allows DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System to move with the building. This technology helps enable low membrane shrinkage, high elongation, and elastic recovery, unlike other fluid applied materials that shrink during curing and crack over time.

Enhanced durability provides architects, general contractors and Building Envelope Consultants a DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System that can perform well, in most extreme conditions. Withstanding nine months of UV exposure, the product helps enable flexibility needed in construction schedules. The Fluid Applied system can be installed in temperatures as low as 25 degrees, and since it is moisture cured, can even be installed when precipitation is in the forecast., DuPont backs the DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System with a 10-year limited warranty and employs the Certified Installer Program on the correct installation of products.

DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System helps prevent air and water leakage at the vertical walls of the building envelope, allowing for more sustainable structures through enhanced energy efficiency and can provide protection from mold and mildew. The system holds a shelf-life of 12 months from the time of manufacture and is easily cleaned with mineral spirits and common citrus-based cleaners.

DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelope Solutions invented the building wrap category almost 40 years ago, and the new DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System adds another option to the long­ standing weatherization portfolio. The DuPont™ Tyvek® Commercial Solutions Portfolio also includes DuPont™ Tyvek® CommercialWrap® and CommercialWrap® D, which are ideal on steel stud, gypsum sheathing structures with relatively simple designs. The DuPont™ Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™ System can be installed on all commercial substrates regardless of complexity, and can even be combined in a hybrid application with DuPont wraps and flashings. For more information, visit: http://fluidapplied.tyvek.com

For Greater Good™ is the promise of the DuPont™ Tyvek® brand. Tyvek® can provide the trusted protective barrier people need to worry less so they can focus on accomplishing bigger things – making the greater good possible.

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to global challenges such as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com

6/15/17

The DuPont Oval Logo, DuPont™, For Greater Good™, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Corian®, Tyvek® Fluid Applied WB+™, Tyvek® CommercialWrap® and Tyvek® CommercialWrap® D and Tyvek® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.