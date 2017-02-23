Tyvek® Protec™ underlayments are lightweight and durable, making them an excellent secondary moisture layer that are easy to install. More importantly, their unique embossed top sheet helps with walkability and protects builders when encountering hazards. Past News Releases RSS Modernism Week 2017: DuPont™...

DuPont Protection Solutions is featuring its newest innovation, DuPont™ Tyvek® Protec™ roofing underlayments, at the 2017 International Roofing Expo, March 1-3 in Las Vegas, Nev. The portfolio of Tyvek® Protec™ underlayments was launched in 2016; Tyvek® Protec™ 120; Tyvek® Protec™ 160 and Tyvek® Protec™ 200; each with increasing quality, durability, strength, warranty protection and UV resistance. The portfolio of products is suitable for use by professional roofing and exterior contractors in new construction or re-roofing projects as a secondary water barrier on steep-sloped roofs (2:12 or higher) under asphalt shingle, tile, metal, cedar or slate.

In addition to the 10-square synthetic rolls showcased in the DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelope Solutions booth (#231), the new 2-square roll size offered in all grades will be on display. The smaller rolls are now available as a solution to limit waste on new or re-roofing projects, and aid economical project estimations. Attendees visiting the booth will have the opportunity to sign-up on the spot to request a free 2-square roll to trial the product on their own projects.

Throughout the show, demonstrations will be led by industry-recognized expert Walt Tomala, who will present Tyvek® Protec™ underlayment’s industry-leading walkability capabilities in dry, wet and dirty conditions. Tomala will demonstrate how the design of Tyvek® Protec™ can allow for comfort by roofing installers, including the ease to chalk and slide asphalt shingles across its surface. Tomala, owner of TNT Contracting, said, “Tyvek® Protec™ is a game changer in the way we look at synthetic underlayments, especially where water is concerned.”

Jim Ash, global roofing market segment leader, DuPont Protection Solutions elaborates, “Tyvek® Protec™ underlayments are lightweight and durable, making them an excellent secondary moisture layer that are easy to install. More importantly, their unique embossed top sheet helps with walkability and protects builders when encountering hazards like dirt and water on the roof.” Ash adds, “DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelope Solutions provide for the greater good by not only helping to secure the home and what’s inside it, but by also helping to secure the safety of its installers.”

Tyvek® Protec™ roofing underlayments are available in the United States and in Canada from local lumber and roofing dealers. For more information, visit: http://www.tyvek.com/protec.

For Greater Good™ is the promise of the DuPont™ Tyvek® brand. Tyvek® can provide the trusted protective barrier people need to worry less so they can focus on accomplishing bigger things – making the greater good possible.

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions visit: http://www.dupont.com/protection-solutions.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

