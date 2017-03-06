DuPont Names Kevin Cadien as Sabine River Works Site Manager

It is great to be returning to the Sabine River Works family. This site has demonstrated an amazing commitment to our company’s Core Values, and the team is comprised of some of our most talented and dedicated employees.

DuPont announced that Kevin Cadien has been appointed as the new site manager at Sabine River Works, succeeding Janet Schepcoff who has been assigned regional manufacturing director for the company’s Performance Materials business. Cadien, former operations integration leader for DuPont Performance Materials, is returning to Sabine River Works where he previously served in several manufacturing, technology and leadership roles.

“It is great to be returning to the Sabine River Works family. This site has demonstrated an amazing commitment to our company’s Core Values, and the team is comprised of some of our most talented and dedicated employees,” said Cadien. “There have been numerous examples of this site’s resiliency and can-do tenacity, which has earned it the moniker of a flagship operation. The site also has a legacy of community engagement and partnership with Orange and surrounding communities over the years, and I am excited to build upon that rich history.

“We also will have continuity of leadership with Janet Schepcoff’s assignment to the Americas regional manufacturing director role,” said Cadien. “Janet is a demonstrated leader and will be well-positioned to continue the drive toward world-class manufacturing for all assets in the region.” Cadien will report to Schepcoff in their new roles.

Cadien was raised in Beaumont, Texas, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Texas at Austin. He joined the DuPont Sabine River Works site in 1997, where he held various technical and operations leadership roles, including production area superintendent and technology superintendent. Cadien later served as the plant manager at the DuPont Performance Elastomers operation at Beaumont Works, the site manager for the Houston Powder Coatings plant, and then the plant manager for the Bayport Site within the Electronics and Communications business. In these assignments, Cadien partnered with local community advisory panels and fostered sponsorship of local charitable organizations.

In 2013, Cadien became the ethylene copolymers global supply chain leader within the Packaging & Industrial Polymers (P&IP) business with responsibility for the end-to-end supply chain. He subsequently held global leadership roles managing the P&IP engineering organization and later the DuPont Performance Materials contract manufacturing team. Most recently, he served as DuPont Performance Materials operations integration leader.

In her more than 35-year career with DuPont, Schepcoff has held many roles throughout the company, primarily in plant operations and leadership. Her recent tenure at Sabine River Works began in 2014. In her new position, Schepcoff will be responsible for all manufacturing in the Americas region for the DuPont Performance Materials business.

Sabine River Works began operation in 1946. The plant produces ethylene and ethylene copolymers for packaging, transportation and industrial applications. Products from Sabine River Works can be found in many everyday items, from medical equipment to food packaging to vehicles to building and construction materials.

