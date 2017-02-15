DuPont™ Sorona® Recognized by World Textile Awards

DuPont Industrial Biosciences announces that its renewably sourced fiber, DuPont™ Sorona®, has been recognized as a runner-up for Fiber Producer of the Year by the World Textile Awards.

The first independent global awards competition, the World Textile Awards, are dedicated to recognizing and rewarding excellence across the global textile industry. Companies were assessed on their market position, technical performance, environmental and sustainability practices, quality control and employee programs.

“Sorona® is an illustration of DuPont Industrial Biosciences’ commitment to developing and delivering exceptional products that benefit every level of the supply chain,” said Renee Henze, global marketing manager, DuPont Biomaterials. “This honor underscores the combination of eco-innovation, performance and function by Sorona® that can truly transform the textile industry and play a critical role in reducing its environmental footprint, without compromising on product quality.”

Sorona® is derived, in part, from renewably sourced plant-based ingredients, allowing for a decreased dependence on fossil fuels and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to sustainability, it offers unique performance benefits including: superior softness, unmatched durability and inherent stain resistance without the need for topical treatments. As a multipurpose fiber, it can be used alone or combined with synthetic or natural fibers for different benefits and endless options. Sorona® is one of the first 11 products approved to use the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) new product label on certified bio-based products. It also received OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certification, the most stringent Class 1 certification.

