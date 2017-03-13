Over the last decade, the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards have become widely recognized among industrial companies as a benchmark for workplace safety, sustainability and operational excellence. Past News Releases RSS SCG Chemicals Expands Partnership...

DuPont Sustainable Solutions is now seeking applications for the 13th edition of the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards.

“Over the last decade, the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards have become widely recognized among industrial companies as a benchmark for workplace safety, sustainability and operational excellence,” said David Vassallo, global managing director, DuPont Sustainable Solutions. “More importantly, they have helped to promote initiatives aimed at saving lives and protecting the environment.”

The awards will be judged by a jury composed of leading experts in the field of workplace safety, environment and operations management. An application form, available at http://dssa.dupont.com, should be submitted by April 23, 2017. Complete entries, including a summary of the project, must be received by May 31, 2017.

Since its launch in 2002, the competition has attracted a growing number of applicants, with entries for 2015 increasing nearly 150 percent over those in 2013. Last year’s entries came from a wide range of industry sectors across the globe.

The DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards competition welcomes entries from all companies or organizations that can demonstrate significant achievements in one of the following three categories: safety, sustainability or operations excellence. Regional winners in each category will be announced in early summer, and the global winner will be announced in September at an award ceremony taking place within the context of the XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Singapore. Awards will be judged on criteria including management commitment, cultural evolution, performance improvement, innovation and stakeholder engagement. Winners will receive a trophy and a certificate at the award ceremony. Further details, as well as the application form, can be obtained at http://dssa.dupont.com or by contacting the independent organizing committee via email at dssa@nexdor.ch.

DuPont Sustainable Solutions is one of eight DuPont businesses. Bringing customers the benefits of an integrated global consulting services and process technology enterprise, it applies DuPont’s real-world experience, history of innovation, problem-solving success, and strong brands to help organizations transform their workplaces and work cultures to become safer, more efficient and more environmentally sustainable. Additional information is available at: http://www.sustainablesolutions.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders, we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit: http://www.dupont.com

