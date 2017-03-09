Companies using Susterra® propanediol to manufacture high-performing, bio-based films, coatings or adhesives for the apparel and footwear industries will have an effective way to differentiate their products and address consumers’ traceability concerns.

Traceability and transparency. Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in knowing the ethical and environmental impact of the products they purchase. Recognizing this growing trend, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is launching a new hangtag program for its Susterra® brand, the building block that delivers high performance across a variety of polyurethane applications.

The first in the series of hangtags was unveiled today to key manufacturing customers from around the world attending a 10-year anniversary celebration event at the company’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Loudon, Tenn. Other hangtags in the series will become available as new product innovations are introduced.

“Consumers are increasingly questioning the origins behind clothing and footwear, making it more important than ever for companies in the fashion industry to be open and transparent about products and processes,” said Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director for DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “With this first hangtag, companies using Susterra® propanediol to manufacture high-performing, bio-based films, coatings or adhesives for the apparel and footwear industries will have a convenient and effective way to differentiate their products and address consumers’ traceability concerns,” explained Kronenberg.

Highlighted on this hangtag are the three main advantages of Susterra® propanediol - 100 percent renewably sourced; manufactured in a sustainable manner; and backed by the innovative industrial biotechnology of DuPont Tate & Lyle.

Two versions of this hangtag will be available - in English and one for use in the Asia Pacific region that includes English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and Korean. Manufacturers can place orders for these hangtags by visiting http://duponttateandlyle.com/susterra-hangtag-order-form.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DuPont, a global science company, and Tate & Lyle, a world-leading specialty ingredients and solutions company. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products provides natural and renewably sourced ingredients that enhance product performance. For more information on Susterra® or Zemea® propanediol, visit http://duponttateandlyle.com to see the solutions we offer across a wide variety of markets and applications.

03/9/17

Susterra® and the circle logo are registered trademarks of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, for its brands of bio-based propanediol. All rights reserved.