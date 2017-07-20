DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products today announced participation in the 2017 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market showcasing many new innovations based on Susterra® propanediol, a pure, bio-based, petroleum-free diol. Susterra® delivers high performance in a variety of polyurethane applications, from footwear and waterproof films to artificial leather and coatings.

A hand-crafted double growler bag made by Ullr Coolers (http://www.ullrcoolers.com) takes center stage on the DuPont Tate & Lyle Susterra® brand stand. The bag is engineered for long-lasting performance using CORDURA® EcoMade fabric laminated with a bio-based membrane incorporating Susterra® propanediol. The use of both CORDURA® fabric and Susterra® propanediol in the double growler bag is part of a key collaboration between INVISTA and DuPont Tate & Lyle.

“We are beer lovers. We are adventurous. We make products that we want to use and that last. When we determined that keeping beer cold while traveling was a necessity, we took it upon ourselves to figure out how to do it,” said Jason Schooler, co-owner of Ullr Coolers. “When DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products approached us with the 'CORDURA® + Susterra® fabric’ innovation, it helped us meet this common summertime need. Using recycled and renewably sourced plant-based materials, while being highly durable, we're creating something that we love to use and will last.”

“We are excited to once again showcase our commitment to eco-efficient textiles and smart innovation at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market,” said Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director for DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “Our involvement with heat-transfer fluids in the brewing industry along with the growler bag offering now means that DuPont Tate & Lyle can help cool beer in the breweries as well as on the go.”

Participation in this year’s Outdoor Retailer Summer Market is part of a yearlong DuPont Tate & Lyle recognition of a decade of offering petroleum-free, sustainable and renewably sourced materials. To learn how to win a growler bag, see the latest developments from the CORDURA® + Susterra® collaboration, or just to learn more about Susterra® propanediol, visit our innovation wall at Outdoor Retailer booth 36037 or stop by the CORDURA® brand booth 39212.

Durable coatings and waterproof, breathable membranes made with Susterra® propanediol are manufactured through a proprietary fermentation process using plant-derived glucose instead of petroleum-based feedstocks. In addition to being renewably sourced, Susterra® is manufactured using a sustainable process that produces 50 percent less greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 42 percent less nonrenewable energy than equivalent petroleum-based diols.

For more information on Susterra® propanediol, visit http://www.Susterra-performs.com to see the solutions we offer across a wide variety of markets and applications or follow us at http://www.duponttateandlylebioproducts-youtube.com.

INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand essence celebrates individual durability: As Long As The World Is Full Of Durable People, We’ll Keep Making Durable Fabrics™. Known for its resistance to abrasions, tears and scuffs, CORDURA® fabric is a primary ingredient in many of the world’s leading high-performance gear and apparel products ranging from luggage, upholstery and backpacks to footwear, military equipment, tactical wear, workwear and performance apparel. The CORDURA® brand is a trademark of INVISTA, one of the world’s largest integrated polymer, intermediates and fibers businesses.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DuPont, a global science company, and Tate & Lyle, a world-leading renewable food and industrial ingredients company. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products provides natural and renewably sourced ingredients that enhance product performance. Susterra® and the circle logo are registered trademarks of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products .

