DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with L.V. Lomas. Effective on March 1, 2017, L.V. Lomas will distribute Zemea® propanediol in Canada. Zemea® propanediol is a multifunctional, preservative-boosting humectant and ingredient that delivers high performance in a variety of consumer applications ranging from cosmetics and personal care, laundry and household cleaning, to over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and excipients.

“DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is excited to partner with L.V. Lomas, who has a long-standing reputation as a well-respected and highly valued distributor in a variety of markets. With their strong industry and technical knowledge, paired with a customer focused vision, L.V. Lomas is well-positioned to serve the needs of the Canadian market and successfully promote Zemea® propanediol,” said David Shaw, global marketing manager, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products.

Mark Smith, marketing manager at L.V. Lomas, states, “We greatly value the support, high-quality products and services provided by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

L.V. Lomas is powered by the expertise of more than 300 qualified professionals across North America. A charter member of Responsible Distribution Canada, L.V. Lomas is one of the largest chemical distributors in North America and is one of the leading specialty chemical distributors in Canada. Since its founding in 1960 by Lloyd V. Lomas, L.V. Lomas Limited has remained privately held. It is an ISO 9001:2008 company. For information about L.V. Lomas, as well as their products and services, please visit their website at http://www.lvlomas.com.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a joint venture between DuPont, a global science company, and Tate & Lyle, a world-leading renewable food and industrial ingredients company. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products provides natural and renewably sourced ingredients that enhance product performance. For more information on the company’s products, visit http://www.duponttateandlyle.com to see the solutions we offer across a wide variety of markets and applications through our two leading bio-based performance brands – Susterra® and Zemea®.

3/1/17

Susterra®, Zemea® and the circle logo are registered trademarks of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, for its brand of bio-based propanediol. All rights reserved.