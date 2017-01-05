As a leader in the air and water barrier category, we are excited to showcase how Tyvek® Protec™ is the best-in-class roofing underlayment.

In addition to presentations and live demos of DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelope Solutions, DuPont Protection Solutions will feature the newly released DuPont™ Tyvek® Protec™ roofing underlayments, DuPont™ Flashing Systems in smaller rolls, and DuPont™ Tyvek® Material Calculator App for smartphones at the 2017 NAHB International Builder’s Show to take place Jan. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla.

Showcased in the DuPont™ Tyvek® Building Envelope Solutions booth (W4071) will be their newest product, Tyvek® Protec™, which is suitable for use by professional roofing and exteriors contractors in new construction or re-roofing projects as a secondary water barrier on steep-sloped roofs (2:12 or higher) under asphalt shingle, tile, metal, cedar or slate. With its industry-leading walkability, Tyvek® Protec™ enables effective installation regardless of weather conditions – dry, wet, hot, cold or dirty. Tyvek® Protec™ lays flat and is wrinkle-free, for ease of installation. It is easy to chalk and is available in the United States and Canada from local lumber and roofing dealers.

“As a leader in the air and water barrier category, we are excited to showcase how Tyvek® Protec™ is the best-in-class roofing underlayment,” said Jim Ash, global roofing market segment leader, DuPont Protection Solutions. “Its lightweight durability and excellent secondary moisture protection make it easy to install, but more importantly, its unique embossed top sheet helps with walkability and protects builders when encountering hazards like dirt and water on the roof.”

At this year’s show, attendees will be able to take a first-hand look at some of the most innovative and sustainable products from the portfolio of DuPont™ Tyvek® weatherization products. Additionally, the booth will feature DuPont™ Flashing Systems in shorter roll lengths, particular for small or do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, and the Tyvek® Material Calculator mobile app, which can quickly determine the number of rolls needed for both DuPont™ Tyvek® weather barriers and DuPont™ flashing products using a smartphone. The application is free and can be downloaded on GooglePlay and iTunes, and is compatible with Android and Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

“Our integrated family of products and new offerings continue to help builders, contractors and installers produce the best quality of work with the highest quality of materials,” said Alan Hubbell, Tyvek® global marketing manager. “We are pleased to continuously deliver innovative products to the construction industry that help builders accomplish their biggest projects For Greater GoodTM.”

For Greater Good™ is the promise of the DuPont™ Tyvek® brand. Tyvek® can provide the trusted protective barrier people need to worry less so they can focus on accomplishing bigger things – making the greater good possible.

Additionally, DuPont Building Envelope Solutions for the residential segment will be demonstrated live throughout the show. Building science and construction experts, Mark LaLiberte and Walt Tomala, will host a series of presentations and live installation demos, featuring tips and solutions for water and air management, as well as introducing the new Tyvek® Protec™ roofing underlayments. DuPont™ Tyvek® weatherization products also will be featured in a series of live interactive demonstrations at the NAHB High Performance Building Zone (W6157).

DuPont Protection Solutions is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial and healthcare workers, as well as sterile medical devices and buildings; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions visit: http://www.dupont.com/corporate-functions/our-company/businesses/protection-solutions.html.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to global challenges such as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

# # #

1/5/16

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.