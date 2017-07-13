The Dog Writers Association of America’s Annual Writing Contest

DWAA’s annual writing contest presents such a fantastic opportunity for writers and other professionals whose work involves dogs.
New York, NY (PRWEB) July 13, 2017
The Dog Writers Association of America has announced the opening of the annual writing contest. Journalists, authors, bloggers, photographers, illustrators and editors can compete in a variety of categories for the coveted Maxwell Medallion, named for dog writing legend Maxwell Riddle.
Entrants can also compete for a total of $14,000 in special awards.
“DWAA’s annual writing contest presents such a fantastic opportunity for writers and other professionals whose work involves dogs,” said DWAA President Jen Reeder. “Winning a Maxwell Medallion is an honor that can really boost a writing career. Plus, there are so many cash prizes thanks to our generous sponsors!”
The American Kennel Club sponsors a number of coveted awards each year, including the AKC Club Publication Excellence Award, AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Public Service Award, and DWAA Distinguished Service Award.
“The American Kennel Club is honored to recognize the writers and journalists that advance the sport of dogs and highlight the best aspects of the human-canine bond,” said Brandi Hunter, Vice President of Public Relations for The American Kennel Club.
This year, DWAA sponsors added 11 new special awards for diverse topics with a purse totaling $7,900. For example, The Ceva Heartworm Prevention Award offers $1,500 for the best article that educates the public about heartworm awareness and prevention tips.
“While there has been much written about heartworm prevention, there’s always new information on this potentially deadly disease. The latest research points to controlling the vector – the mosquito – as part of a double defense protocol. We hope that this award encourages writers to consider all the research and write about heartworm prevention as it remains a very important topic to cover,” said Craig Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva Animal Health.
The DWAA special awards include:
- The Fear Free Pets Award - $2,000
- Fear Free Dog Enrichment Award - $2,000
- AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Public Service Award - $500
- Dogwise Best Book Award - $500
- The Canine Scribbles Award - $350
- The Ceva Heartworm Prevention Award - $1,500
- The GNFP Digital Online Article Award - $500
- AKC Microchipping Awareness Award - $1,500
- International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals Pet Fashion Award - $350
- AKC Club Publication Excellence Award - $500
- The Morris Animal Foundation Canine Health Award - $300
- DWAA Robert H. McKowen Memorial Friends of Rescue Award - $300
- The PSI Professional Pet Care Award - $300
- The Take Your Dog Award - $300
- The Walter R. Fletcher Memorial Award – seat of honor at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
- AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy and Canine Good Citizen Award - $500
- DWAA Junior Writer Award - $400
- James Colasanti, Jr. Poetry Award - $200
- The Captain William Lewis Judy Award - $350
- The Captain Haggerty Award for Best Training Book or Article - $200
- The Harrison Stephens Inspirational Feature Award - $300
- DWAA Distinguished Service Award - $1,000
The DWAA Annual Writing Contest opens July 10 and closes Sept. 8, 2017. Winners will be announced in early December on social media and can accept their prizes at the awards banquet the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the iconic New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan. Dr. Marty Becker, a.k.a. “America’s Veterinarian,” will give a keynote speech and present the two $2,000 special awards sponsored by Fear Free.
For more information or to enter the contest, visit: dogwriters.org.
About DWAA
The Dog Writers Association of America is the most recognized professional writing association devoted to dogs. Founded in 1935, the DWAA has grown from eight founders to over 500 members, including journalists, authors, bloggers, publicists, photographers, illustrators and media personalities. Under the umbrella of the human-canine bond, members cover dog competitions, health, training, rescue, pet fashion, veterinary research, working dog organizations, animal welfare legislation, fundraisers and many other topics. For more information, visit: dogwriters.org