The Dog Writers Association of America’s Annual Writing Contest

The Dog Writers Association of America has announced the opening of the annual writing contest. Journalists, authors, bloggers, photographers, illustrators and editors can compete in a variety of categories for the coveted Maxwell Medallion, named for dog writing legend Maxwell Riddle.

Entrants can also compete for a total of $14,000 in special awards.

“DWAA’s annual writing contest presents such a fantastic opportunity for writers and other professionals whose work involves dogs,” said DWAA President Jen Reeder. “Winning a Maxwell Medallion is an honor that can really boost a writing career. Plus, there are so many cash prizes thanks to our generous sponsors!”

The American Kennel Club sponsors a number of coveted awards each year, including the AKC Club Publication Excellence Award, AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Public Service Award, and DWAA Distinguished Service Award.

“The American Kennel Club is honored to recognize the writers and journalists that advance the sport of dogs and highlight the best aspects of the human-canine bond,” said Brandi Hunter, Vice President of Public Relations for The American Kennel Club.

This year, DWAA sponsors added 11 new special awards for diverse topics with a purse totaling $7,900. For example, The Ceva Heartworm Prevention Award offers $1,500 for the best article that educates the public about heartworm awareness and prevention tips.

“While there has been much written about heartworm prevention, there’s always new information on this potentially deadly disease. The latest research points to controlling the vector – the mosquito – as part of a double defense protocol. We hope that this award encourages writers to consider all the research and write about heartworm prevention as it remains a very important topic to cover,” said Craig Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva Animal Health.

The DWAA special awards include:



The Fear Free Pets Award - $2,000

Fear Free Dog Enrichment Award - $2,000

AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Public Service Award - $500

Dogwise Best Book Award - $500

The Canine Scribbles Award - $350

The Ceva Heartworm Prevention Award - $1,500

The GNFP Digital Online Article Award - $500

AKC Microchipping Awareness Award - $1,500

International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals Pet Fashion Award - $350

AKC Club Publication Excellence Award - $500

The Morris Animal Foundation Canine Health Award - $300

DWAA Robert H. McKowen Memorial Friends of Rescue Award - $300

The PSI Professional Pet Care Award - $300

The Take Your Dog Award - $300

The Walter R. Fletcher Memorial Award – seat of honor at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy and Canine Good Citizen Award - $500

DWAA Junior Writer Award - $400

James Colasanti, Jr. Poetry Award - $200

The Captain William Lewis Judy Award - $350

The Captain Haggerty Award for Best Training Book or Article - $200

The Harrison Stephens Inspirational Feature Award - $300

DWAA Distinguished Service Award - $1,000

The DWAA Annual Writing Contest opens July 10 and closes Sept. 8, 2017. Winners will be announced in early December on social media and can accept their prizes at the awards banquet the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the iconic New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan. Dr. Marty Becker, a.k.a. “America’s Veterinarian,” will give a keynote speech and present the two $2,000 special awards sponsored by Fear Free.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit: dogwriters.org.

About DWAA

The Dog Writers Association of America is the most recognized professional writing association devoted to dogs. Founded in 1935, the DWAA has grown from eight founders to over 500 members, including journalists, authors, bloggers, publicists, photographers, illustrators and media personalities. Under the umbrella of the human-canine bond, members cover dog competitions, health, training, rescue, pet fashion, veterinary research, working dog organizations, animal welfare legislation, fundraisers and many other topics. For more information, visit: dogwriters.org