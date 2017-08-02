New Member Engagement Study by Dynamic Benchmarking and Kaiser Insights LLC We’re excited by the prospect of what this study can offer to the association industry. We see it as becoming a valuable resource on best practices for association professionals and a real game-changer for the industry. Past News Releases RSS Dynamic Benchmarking Creates Robust...

Dynamic Benchmarking, a provider of customized online benchmarking and reporting solutions has partnered with Kaiser Insights, LLC to conduct the first-of-its-kind benchmarking study to uncover and examine association industry best practices in new member engagement and retention. The study will collect and analyze both qualitative and quantitative data in association practices related to new member onboarding, orientation and welcome programs to deliver a comprehensive report to assist association professionals in increasing retention of first year members.

Both Dynamic Benchmarking and Kaiser Insights work closely with association executives, providing services designed to help these organizations and their members succeed. An area that’s a consistent struggle for many associations is member renewal, especially among new members. New association members renew their memberships at a much lower rate than other members. Amanda Kaiser of Kaiser Insights says that this disparity is because new members have no idea how to engage.

“The cost of new member acquisition is high. Yet, every year, associations let a large portion of their first-time members slip away,” says Lisa Vivinetto, Dynamic Benchmarking Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. “Imagine the impact if associations could improve new member retention by fifteen percent, or thirty or even fifty percent?”

“Many associations focus their member engagement on the last quarter of that first year of membership. They put their efforts into a strong renewal campaign rather than engaging new members from the very start of their membership,” adds Amanda Kaiser of Kaiser Insights. “More focus and effort needs to be placed on the first three days, three weeks, or three months when new members are actually making the decision to engage and also to renew.”

Association professionals want to implement new member onboarding programs, but need help determining the strategies that are right for their association and the tactics which will work best for their members. While some research has been done in this area, there is no definitive source of information on best practices for building a new member engagement program. The New Member Engagement Study intends to prove how successful new member onboarding programs offer significant gains in member engagement and retention. Not only will the study seek to prove how these programs have a direct correlation with increased renewals, it will also offer a thorough understanding of how to create a successful new member onboarding program including the steps to get there, strategies and tactics implemented, measurements used, mistakes made, challenges encountered, resources needed and more. All study participants will receive exclusive access to study results that will provide detailed information on key performance indicators and best practices which can be implemented in their own organizations.

“We’re excited by the prospect of what this study can offer to the association industry,” adds Vivinetto. “We see it as becoming a valuable resource on best practices for association professionals and a real game-changer for the industry.”

Dynamic Benchmarking and Kaiser Insights are currently seeking association executives, representing all sizes as well as a mix of organizations that serve a diverse set of professions and industries, to participate in the initial focus group for the study. Interested parties can learn more about participation requirements and benefits by visiting the New Member Engagement Study information page.

Kaiser Insights LLC provides qualitative research for associations on member engagement and member experience. Founded by prolific speaker, Amanda Kaiser, Kaiser Insights help associations find answers to the critical questions that block the path to success. For more information, please visit http://www.smooththepath.net.

Dynamic Benchmarking is a New Hampshire-based startup that delivers real-time benchmarking and data analysis solutions with the features and capabilities of custom software in a format that is easy to use and quick to deploy. Founded by a team of women entrepreneurs, Dynamic Benchmarking combines powerful, web-based technology with unparalleled industry expertise and customer care to provide best-in-class, peer-to-peer data comparison for small businesses, associations, large enterprises and any organization looking to tap into the knowledge of the crowd. Dynamic Benchmarking builds web-based solutions that are flexible, scalable and allow for meaningful comparison of financial and operational performance in a dynamic and interactive manner. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicbenchmarking.com.